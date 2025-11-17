The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Market Set to Reach $15.63 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $4.02 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Market Through 2025?

The market size for pharmaceutical safety assessment has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. It is predicted to expand from $10.47 billion in 2024 to $11.32 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The significant growth observed in the historic period is due to factors such as increased demand for preclinical research, enhanced regulatory stipulations for drug safety, surge in outsourcing to contract research organizations, advancements in animal model studies, and early implementation of cell-based assays.

The projected growth trajectory for the pharmaceutical safety assessment market is optimistic, with expectations for it to reach $15.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth is largely due to the burgeoning development of biologics and biosimilars, an increasing preference for in-silico toxicology platforms, substantial investment in personalized medicine, regulatory evolution towards alternative examination methods, and an escalating demand for high-throughput screening technologies. Future trends in this sector include an intensified integration of artificial intelligence in toxicity prediction, a transition from animal testing towards organ-on-chip systems, augmentation of computational modeling for safety profiling, growing partnerships between pharmaceutical and technology companies, and a marked emphasis on predictive biomarkers for safety evaluation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Market?

The pharmaceutical safety assessment market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of clinical trials. Clinical trials are research investigations conducted on humans to assess the safety, efficacy, and side effects of novel medical treatments, drugs, or measures. The need for new, effective treatments is leading to an increased number of these trials, as researchers and healthcare practitioners strive to create therapies to better prevent, manage, or treat illnesses. The pharmaceutical safety assessment is further supported by clinical trials which methodically assess a drug's impact on humans through stringent controlled studies, by monitoring adverse reactions, establishing safe dosage limits, and offering vital information that regulatory bodies need to secure the drug's safety and effectiveness for the public. As an example, the National Library of Medicine (NLM), a biomedical library based in the US, recorded a total of 554,798 studies on ClinicalTrials.gov as of September 26, 2025. Thus, the rise in clinical trials is propelling the pharmaceutical safety assessment market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IQVIA Holding Inc.

• LabCorp (formerly Covance)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD)

• Charles River Laboratories

• ICON plc

• Parexel International Corp.

• Syneos Health

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Wuxi Biologics Inc.

• SGS SA

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Sector?

Leading businesses in the pharmaceutical safety assessment sector are working on building AI-driven decision support tools to increase both the precision and efficiency of predicting toxicity and safety profiling. An AI-driven decision support tool is computer software that uses artificial intelligence to scrutinize data and yield insights that enable quicker, more accurate choices. For example, in April 2024, US-founded life sciences organization, Charles River Laboratories, teamed up with Ireland-based Deciphex to enhance diagnostic accuracy and speed through AI-led quality assurance, unveiling the Patholytix Foresight platform. This is an AI-infused decision support tool crafted to revolutionize toxicologic pathology in pharmaceutical safety assessment. The platform employs artificial intelligence for swift analysis of intricate preclinical pathology data, assisting in identifying potential safety hazards sooner and lessening subjectivity in outcomes. It presents unique characteristics such as an AI system identifying tissue irregularities, a cloud-based setup promoting global cooperation, and a scalable blueprint that reduces slide review duration while enhancing data accuracy and consistency.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Market

The pharmaceutical safety assessmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: In-Vitro Safety Assessment, In-Vivo Safety Assessment, Computational Safety Assessment

2) By Drug Type: Biological Drugs, Chemical Drugs

3) By Phase: Preclinical, Clinical (Phase I, II, III), Post-Market Surveillance (Phase IV)

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Subsegments:

1) By In-Vitro Safety Assessment: Cell-Based Assays, Organotypic Models, Tissue Culture Models, High-Throughput Screening

2) By In-Vivo Safety Assessment: Rodent Studies, Non-Rodent Studies, Toxicokinetic Studies, Carcinogenicity Studies

3) By Computational Safety Assessment: Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Modeling, Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling, Toxicity Prediction Software, In Silico Simulation Studies

Global Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Pharmaceutical Safety Assessment Global Market Report, North America was identified as the foremost region in 2024. The report anticipates the highest rate of growth to occur in the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming period. The geographical areas addressed in the market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

