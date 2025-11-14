Alona Lebedieva on the European Gender Equality Week: the Era of Women’s Leadership Is Already Underway

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership is not about gender, but about decisionsWithin the framework of the 2025 European Gender Equality Week, the European Parliament held a public hearing on “Women’s Leadership in Politics,” where the urgency of involving more women in high-level politics was emphasized at the highest level. In her speech, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, noted that Europe needs more women running for and holding office, because for the Union to work for everyone, equality of opportunity and more female voices in leadership are essential. She stressed that too often women feel excluded from major decisions and distanced from power. It is telling that the current President of the European Parliament is only the third woman to hold this position since the institution’s establishment.Participants of the discussion agreed that systemic steps are needed to enable women to combine political careers with family life and to participate equally in public governance. In particular, the need was highlighted to introduce proxy voting for members of parliament on maternity leave and to develop support services that ensure a balance between career and family.In the 21st century, the very question “Can a woman build a career in politics, business, or science?” already sounds anachronistic. Over the past decades, women have convincingly proven their ability to achieve outstanding results in all spheres of life — from diplomacy and public administration to industry, defense, technology, and education. The glass ceiling is gradually cracking, and more and more women are occupying top positions that until recently were traditionally held by men.Indicative are the examples of global female leaders who have achieved historic milestones. Ursula von der Leyen became the first woman to serve as President of the European Commission. Christine Lagarde heads the European Central Bank and was previously the Managing Director of the IMF. Both have demonstrated that women can effectively manage extremely complex structures and influence global processes. Their example inspires an entire generation: today’s young girls see that the summits of power and influence are within their reach.When women carry the economy on their shouldersWomen’s leadership is not only about politics or high offices. It has a direct economic dimension that affects society as a whole. Countries where women are more actively involved in the economy demonstrate faster development and higher growth rates. When women are given equal opportunities to realize their talents in business and the labor market, everyone benefits. This has long been confirmed by experience and statistics, but, more importantly, it is visible in practice.Nowhere is this more evident than in Ukraine. Ukrainian women have traditionally combined professional work with family responsibilities, and since the beginning of the full-scale war, they have also become a strong backbone of the economy and the home front. Despite the danger and challenges of wartime, Ukrainian women are massively taking on responsibility wherever it is most needed.Women lead businesses, launch new production facilities, build volunteer logistics networks, organize assistance for the army and communities, develop innovations — and they do so not because someone calls on them to act, but because they see the need and take the initiative. For example, in 2023, more than half of all new small businesses in Ukraine were founded by women. This is strong evidence that Ukrainian women are not merely adapting to a new reality — they are shaping it.The Ukrainian example confirms a global trend: when nations undergo trials, women’s leadership becomes a driving force of recovery and progress. It is no coincidence that many researchers consider gender equality not only a matter of social justice but also a prerequisite for economic success.Equal opportunities — the new norm of the futureThe growing participation of women in political and public life is not a matter of formally meeting quotas but of ensuring equal opportunities and recognizing the value of diversity. States and organizations gain when their leadership circles include a variety of voices and experiences. Where decisions are made by women and men together, policies tend to be more balanced, and the outcomes more effective for the entire community.The modern world faces complex challenges — from security threats to climate change and technological transformation. Overcoming them requires determination, competence, and leadership of the highest order. Women prove every day that they possess all the necessary qualities to shape the future on an equal footing with men. This is happening right now, at this very moment: the era of women’s leadership is already underway and gaining momentum every day.As a Ukrainian entrepreneur, I have experienced many of these challenges firsthand. When I started my business in a traditionally “male” sector, I had to overcome skepticism and prejudice — but each successfully implemented project proved that perseverance and professionalism have no gender. During the war, like thousands of other women, I have had to carry the weight of business, responsibility for people, and care for the future all at once. These are not easy trials. Yet every obstacle overcome only strengthens us.Today, I am convinced: women’s leadership is not a passing trend. It is a new quality of decision-making, a new logic of change, and a powerful resource for rebuilding and renewing society.When women are not prevented from unlocking their potential, they are capable of performing miracles — in business, in communities, in the state. And we already see these miracles everywhere. It is time to recognize and support them. The future of both Ukraine and Europe depends on it.

