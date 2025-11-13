Friday, November 14, 2025

CANADA, November 13 - Note: All times local

Montréal, Québec

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will highlight stronger public transportation and local infrastructure.

Note for media:

Deux-Montagnes, Québec

10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event to highlight stronger public transportation and local infrastructure.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@cdpqinfra.com to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation on Budget 2025 with members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal.

Notes for media: