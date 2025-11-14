Pill Pressing Machine - Top Global Industry Trends in 2026

Pill Pressing Machine Market

The growing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical production worldwide is driving growth in the pill pressing machine market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pill pressing machine market is entering a pivotal expansion phase, projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2025 to USD 4.6 billion by 2035, marking a total increase of USD 1.8 billion over the next decade. This reflects a 5.1% CAGR, or a 1.6x multiplication of market value, fueled by advancements in automation, the rise of generics, nutraceutical production, and sustained pharmaceutical manufacturing investments across major global regions.

Global Growth Momentum Led by Automation, Healthcare Expansion, and High-Speed Production

Between 2025 and 2035, the pill pressing machine market will undergo a two-phase transformation.

From 2025 to 2030, the market expands from USD 2.8 billion to USD 3.6 billion, contributing 44.4% of total decade growth. This period is shaped by robust demand in generics, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America. Manufacturers increasingly seek GMP-compliant, high-speed rotary presses that deliver precision and scalability.

From 2030 to 2035, the industry accelerates further, reaching USD 4.6 billion and generating 55.6% of decade-wide growth. The second half of the decade is characterized by IoT-enabled, software-driven pill presses, flexible tooling systems, and smart automation. Investments in precision medicine and continuous manufacturing capabilities strengthen the market’s technological trajectory.

The years leading up to this forecast period also shaped the current landscape. Between 2020 and 2024, the market grew from USD 2.2 billion to USD 2.6 billion, driven primarily by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical expansions. During this time, OEMs dominated nearly 70% of global revenue, highlighting the critical role of precision, efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Key Market Snapshot

• Market Value (2025): USD 2.8 billion

• Market Value (2035): USD 4.6 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 5.1%

• Leading Segment in 2025: Fully automatic machines (44.5%)

• Top Growth Region: Asia-Pacific (China CAGR 5.6%)

• Major Players: Fette Compacting, KORSCH AG, I.M.A., Syntegon, Romaco, Natoli Engineering, SaintyCo, Fluid Pack, Lodha International LLP

Segmental Highlights

Rotary Press Machines Remain Dominant

Rotary pill press machines are set to represent 42.8% of the market in 2025, owing to their superior speed, precision, and ability to produce multi-layer tablets. Their durability and efficiency make them essential for high-volume pharmaceutical and nutraceutical operations.

Fully Automatic Systems Lead the Automation Revolution

Fully automatic pill press machines hold the largest share at 44.5% in 2025, a testament to rising global adoption of touchscreen controls, predictive maintenance, and real-time data monitoring. Manufacturers depend on automation to reduce labor costs and enhance consistency.

Medium-Capacity Machines Show Strongest Adoption

Machines with output levels between 50,001–200,000 tablets/hour will capture 37.6% of the market in 2025, ideal for mid-sized pharmaceutical and nutraceutical plants requiring versatility, scalability, and cost efficiency.

Pharmaceutical Tablet Production Leads End-Use Application

Driven by rising healthcare needs and chronic disease prevalence, pharmaceutical tablet production will account for 46.2% of market share in 2025. Strict dosage uniformity and regulatory standards continue to fuel equipment investment.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Hold the Largest End-Use Share

Representing 48.9% of the market in 2025, pharmaceutical manufacturers remain the primary buyers of advanced pill pressing machinery, supported by growing investments in generics, specialty formulations, and export-driven production.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

• United States: Set to grow at 5.3% CAGR, driven by vertically integrated pharma producers, nutraceutical expansion, and FDA-aligned automation.

• Germany: Expected CAGR of 5.2%, powered by engineering innovation, GMP compliance, and demand for modular, high-precision tablet presses.

• United Kingdom: Forecasted CAGR of 5.1%, supported by contract manufacturing, clinical R&D, and demand for compact, traceability-enabled systems.

• China: The fastest-growing market at 5.6% CAGR, propelled by government-driven modernization, generics manufacturing, and domestic OEM expansion.

• India: Growing at 5.5% CAGR, underpinned by global generics leadership and rising investment in high-speed, export-compliant tablet presses.

• Japan: Projected 5.0% CAGR, driven by precision engineering, automated inspection technologies, and strong supplement consumption.

• South Korea: Expected 5.1% CAGR, reflecting biotech growth, SME adoption of compact presses, and increasing export capabilities.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The market remains moderately fragmented with global leaders like Fette Compacting, KORSCH AG, and I.M.A. advancing high-speed, AI-enabled pill pressing systems. Mid-sized players such as Syntegon, Romaco, and Natoli Engineering strengthen offerings in real-time monitoring and multi-layer technology. Regional players—including SaintyCo, Fluid Pack, and Lodha International LLP—deliver cost-effective, GMP-certified machines to emerging markets.

Key Developments

• June 2025: Fette Compacting partners with CDMO CMIC to develop continuous tableting platforms inside GMP-certified cleanrooms.

• March 2025: KORSCH launches the X3 Tablet Press, offering up to 266,400 tablets/hour, high containment, and rapid turret changes.

