LIV Golf Adelaide best in the world… again

Release date: 13/11/25

LIV Golf Adelaide has been named the World’s Best Golf Event for the third year running.

The coveted accolade has been announced at the World Golf Awards ceremony in Madeira, Portugal.

Headlined by Joaquin Niemann’s historic individual victory and a dominating team win by Fireballs GC, LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 welcomed yet another record-breaking crowd of over 102,000 fans and generating an $81.46 million boost to the South Australian economy.

In addition to being voted by golf professionals, media, and fans worldwide as the world’s best event, LIV Golf Adelaide is proud to be re-certified to the GEO Tournament Standard, the globally recognised benchmark for sustainability and environmental leadership in golf events.

The 2026 event, which will be held over four days from 12-15 February at The Grange Golf Club, promises fresh innovations, enhanced sustainability programs, and the League’s continued leadership as a global benchmark for modern golf tournaments.

Remaining tickets to the LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 tournament can be purchased at LIVGolf.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

It’s official, again.

LIV Golf Adelaide is the world’s best golf event, hosted in one of the world’s great cities.

But we are not resting on our laurels – we have bold ambitions to make it even better.

A lot of hard work and effort goes into creating a truly unique experience like LIV Golf Adelaide, and we are proud to be the Government that has invested in this opportunity.

But none of it could be achieved without those who choose to make the investment to attend.

Attributable to LIV Golf Executive Vice President Head of Events, Ross Hallett

We’re immensely proud to see LIV Golf Adelaide recognised not only for excellence in fan experience and event delivery, but also for environmental leadership.

Both recognitions are a testament to our commitment to deliver the very best events, working alongside our partners and stakeholders. LIV Golf Adelaide has led the way since the inaugural event in 2023, and the recognition received has only been possible because of the commitment from the South Australia Tourism Commission and our event management partners at 54.

LIV Golf Adelaide’s fusion of elite performance, fan-first experiences, and environmental responsibility is redefining how professional golf events are held and experienced. It’s also inspiring a new generation of fans, shaping the future of golf, and providing examples for other live events to follow LIV Golf’s lead.

We recently announced that LIV Golf events will expand to 72 holes and feature a fourth day of competition. This change ensures that fans will have more access to elite golf competition, our signature premier hospitality, and a family-friendly atmosphere.