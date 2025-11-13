More South Australians looking at becoming foster carers

Release date: 14/11/25

More South Australians are currently looking at becoming a foster carer than at any time in the past three years.

The renewed interest comes off the back of a digital campaign highlighting the need for emergency and short-term care options for children and young people.

More than 60 South Australians answered the call to the ‘Foster the Feeling’ advertising campaign focused on short term, respite and emergency caring roles by taking the first important step towards becoming a carer.

The five week digital campaign ran across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Google ads in October generating a fourfold increase on the monthly average of inquiries.

There are approximately 4900 children in care in South Australia and the reasons for this are varied, complex and heartbreaking. The state has around 1850 kinship households and about 1400 foster care households.

For as little as a few hours on a morning, afternoon, weekend or even during school holidays, a world of difference can be made in a young person’s life by providing a nurturing, safe and supportive environment.

It usually takes between six and nine months to complete the process of becoming a foster carer, including checks, assessments and training.

Caring roles can be flexible and accommodate a diverse range of lifestyles and circumstances. Any amount of time people can give can help to change a child’s life.

Prospective carers can get in touch by visiting www.fostercare.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

We’re thrilled at the response to this campaign and the continued interest of South Australians in wanting to be there for the children who need us most.

Carers generously open their hearts, homes and lives to children and young people who are navigating difficult circumstances and offer them unconditional love, care and support. The constant care from just one supportive and trusted adult can help a child know that they are not alone, that there is someone there for them

While the role can be challenging, it can also be immensely fulfilling and rewarding and always provides a greater sense of stability and certainty to a child’s life.

I encourage anyone who has ever thought about giving their time to care for a child to explore the caring journey. As well as changing a child’s life, it might just change yours too.

Attributable to Jackie Bray, Chief Executive of DCP

We know the majority of children are more likely to thrive in family-based care environments, which help form strong carer-child relationships and provide a greater sense of belonging.

I’m so grateful to the state’s foster and kinship carers, who help children and young people to find safety, love, and someone they can rely upon in the good times, and the challenging times.

South Australia’s carers are so inspiring, and we are indebted to them for the time they give, and the sacrifices they make, to support children.

They put the welfare and wellbeing of children first, making an extraordinary impact on their lives.