World’s best beach volleyballers spike excitement in Adelaide

Release date: 14/11/25

The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Adelaide 2025 serves up epic entertainment from today, as the latest international event to cement South Australia’s standing as the Best Event State in the nation.

From 14 to 23 November, 96 teams from 40 nations will compete in the largest beach volleyball event ever held in Asia or Oceania.

More than 4,000 tonnes of sand have transformed The Drive and Pinky Flat/Tarntanya Wama into world-class beach volleyball courts for 10 days of competition.

The Green & Gold Super Sessions will launch tonight, with three Aussie teams taking centre court.

For the first seven days of competition, Pinky Flat/Tarntanya Wama will be transformed into the ‘Central Beach District’, where visitors will step off the Adelaide Riverbank Pedestrian Bridge and into the sand - with live music, local food and drink activations, interactive volleyball experiences, and a main stage overlooking the Adelaide city skyline.

Visiting players, officials and spectators will also have the opportunity to enjoy unique South Australian tourism experiences across food, wine, beaches, wildlife and nature.

The Centre Court will host both the world’s best beach volleyballers and some of Australia’s hottest music acts, including Baker Boy, Keli Holiday, and Mitch Tambo with Voice of Lele for the evening sessions over the opening weekend of competition.

Held every two years, the Championships sporting event is one of the highest honours in International Beach Volleyball, surpassed only by the Olympics.

The international Championships sets up a packed summer of sporting events in South Australia, including the bp Adelaide Grand Final, Christmas Test Match, Adelaide International, Santos Tour Down Under, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

The State’s diverse event and festivals throughout the year have seen South Australia named Best Event State at the 2025 Australian Event Awards.

The 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships are supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

For full event information and final tickets, go to FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Adelaide 2025

Quote

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Another international sporting event has lobbed into South Australia, with the final preparations for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Adelaide 2025 underway.

As the official Best Event State in the nation, we know elite events like this Championship put South Australia on the global map, while boosting bookings for our tourism and hospitality businesses.

I encourage all the players, teams, and spectators to get out and discover the simple pleasures of South Australia while here – such as our renowned wineries and restaurants, diverse landscapes, and of course unmatched event atmosphere.

Attributable to Jenny Mann, CEO FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships

The time is now! Adelaide is ready to welcome the world to The Drive and Pinky Flat for the 2025 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships.

The Drive has been transformed into a world class beach volleyball venue, and we are excited to welcome fans and provide them with an opportunity to not only see some epic sporting moments, but to be entertained.

The World Championships are set to deliver more than just world-class sport this November, with a stellar Aussie music lineup featuring award winning artists Baker Boy, Keli Holiday, and Mitch Tambo with Voice of Lele transforming Centre Court’s evening sessions over the opening weekend of competition.

We also have the Central Beach District in Pinky Flat which will be a hub of entertainment, with world class beach volleyball, South Australian flavours, live entertainment and family fun, art, sand sculptures and roving performers…there will be something for everyone!