Midnight shop trading on the way for Black Friday and Christmas

Release date: 25/11/25

As shops prepare to trade late on Black Friday (28 November), three additional nights of midnight trading have been locked in to give shoppers more flexibility in the busy week before Christmas.

Shops across Adelaide will be able to open until midnight on Friday 19 December, Monday 22 December and Tuesday 23 December.

The dates were determined after consultation between businesses and unions.

Shops will also be able to stay open until midnight on Friday 28 November for the Black Friday sales.

These additional trading hours are part of the Government’s shop trading reform package passed by Parliament in 2022, which allows shops to open until midnight on Black Friday and up to three weekdays in December before Christmas.

Rundle Mall is one of the precincts again taking part in midnight trading on Black Friday. Data from the Adelaide Economic Development Agency (AEDA) shows the Rundle Mall Black Friday shopping event injected $23.5 million into the City economy on Friday 29 November 2024. Overall, the data showed citywide spending on Black Friday was 52 per cent higher than the 12-month Friday average last year.

The Shop Trading Hours (Extension of Hours) Amendment Act 2022 also enabled shops across Adelaide to open at 9am on Sundays and to permanently allow Boxing Day trading in the city and suburbs, with the exception of larger supermarkets.

Previously, shops across Adelaide opened on Sundays from 11am to 5pm and only shops in the Adelaide CBD could open on Boxing Day, trading from 11am to 5pm.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Black Friday has become a staple in the South Australia’s retail sector and is a key marker of the lead up to the Christmas season.

Not only has Black Friday become a good opportunity for shoppers to grab a bargain, it has also delivered strong results for businesses and foot traffic in places like Rundle Mall and the Adelaide CBD.

We know that the Christmas period is busy for many families. The extra opening hours in the lead up to Christmas means South Australians will have more time and flexibility to get their Christmas shopping sorted.