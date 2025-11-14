Vision Products to Demonstrate New Head Mounted Display Technologies at Cribbins 2025

Vision Products' A3RO HMD for mitigating degraded visual environments

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision Products , LLC, a leader in advanced digital night-vision and wide-field-of-view head-mounted displays (HMDs) for defense and aviation, announced that it will showcase multiple next-generation display technologies at the 2025 Cribbins Conference in Huntsville, Alabama. Vision Products will exhibit in Booth 900.At Cribbins 2025, Vision Products will demonstrate three major advancements:• The World’s First Zero-Distortion Freeform-Prism Ultra-Bright, Ultra-High-Resolution HMDThis new system represents a breakthrough in HMD optics. It is the first HMD in the world to use a zero-distortion freeform-prism architecture, delivering unprecedented optical clarity, edge-to-edge uniformity, and extremely high resolution. Combined with ultra-high luminance for full daylight readability—critical for high ambient aviation environments—the display sets a new benchmark for pilot-worn visual systems.• A Fully Integrated Night-Vision Goggle + Display SystemVision Products will unveil a new full color display directly integrated with a night-vision goggle (NVG). This configuration enables pilots and soldiers to overlay color symbology, digital imagery, mapping, and cueing onto their NVG imagery. The result is a lighter, simpler, and more intuitive system that enhances situational awareness in degraded visual environments (DVEs) using standard night vision goggles.• A Next-Generation HMD for Army Aviation Designed for both the current rotary-wing fleet and future aircraft, Vision Products' A3RO HMD provides wide field-of-view digital symbology and imagery for increasing pilot situational awareness in degraded visual environments. It is fully platform-agnostic and engineered for rapid integration on legacy and emerging airframes.“Cribbins continues to be one of the premier venues for understanding Army Aviation’s evolving needs,” said Michael P. Browne, Ph.D., President of Vision Products, LLC. “We are proud to showcase technologies that bring zero-distortion optics, ultra-bright high-resolution displays, and next-generation night-vision capabilities directly to the warfighter. Our systems can be retrofit into existing Army helicopter platforms as well as be integrated into future systems like FLRAA.”About Vision Products, LLCVision Products develops advanced head-mounted displays, digital night-vision systems, and sensor-fusion technologies for the defense and aviation markets. Vision Products was named 2025’s Top Headworn Display Systems Solution by Aerospace Defense Review. With industry-leading expertise in high-resolution micro-displays, freeform-prism and wide field of view optical systems, and digital night-vision image processing, Vision Products delivers ruggedized, operationally ready solutions for pilots, aircrew and ground forces. The company’s technologies provide enhanced situational awareness, improved safety, and superior performance in degraded visual environments.For more information, visit www.visionproducts.llc

