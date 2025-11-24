SST Group Launches Solution to Support Digital Radiology Image Distribution Through FHIR-Enabled EMRs
SST Group Launches Solution to Support Digital Radiology Image Distribution Through FHIR-Enabled EMRsSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the EZ DICOM Distributor™
Seamless Integration with Epic® and Cerner® — Powered by the DMC-EZ Vital Images Platform™
SST Group today announced the release of EZ DICOM Distributor™, a healthcare imaging distribution solution developed to improve patient access to radiology studies. While many industries have shifted to digital-first service models, hospitals often continue to rely on optical media for radiology image delivery, a process that can delay patient care and increase administrative workload.
EZ DICOM Distributor™ integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) systems that support FHIR, including Epic MyChart® and Cerner MyHealth®, enabling patients to securely request and access their radiology images through their existing patient portal. The solution also preserves support for physical media when required, allowing healthcare organizations to manage both digital and disc-based delivery within one workflow.
Improving Efficiency While Maintaining Flexibility
EZ DICOM Distributor™ is designed to simplify image distribution processes and align with current digital expectations. Notable distinctions include:
• Compared to Optical Media: Provides lower cost per distribution, reduces patient wait times, and adds a digital audit trail not available with traditional discs.
• Compared to Large Imaging Exchanges: Enterprise exchanges typically focus on provider-to-provider sharing. EZ DICOM Distributor™ offers a patient-centered workflow with shorter deployment timelines and reduced implementation costs.
• Compared to PACS/VNA Portals and Web Viewers: Many viewer-based solutions require new logins or separate access points. EZ DICOM Distributor™ uses the patient’s existing EMR portal to support a consistent user experience.
Key Features
• Secure online delivery of radiology images
• Integration with major EMRs supporting FHIR
• Automated and manual workflows for digital and physical media
• Digital audit trails and reporting
• Unified management of DICOM discs and online distribution
• Deployment options suitable for hospitals, imaging centers, and outpatient facilities
Availability
EZ DICOM Distributor™ is now available in the United States. SST Group offers deployment guidance and demonstrations for organizations evaluating digital image distribution tools.
About SST Group
SST Group is a healthcare technology company specializing in medical imaging software solutions that support accessibility, compliance, and operational efficiency. The company provides tools for hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare networks seeking to modernize image distribution workflows.
