SST Group Launches Solution to Support Digital Radiology Image Distribution Through FHIR-Enabled EMRs

About

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, SST Group has been an innovative leader in DICOM image delivery and management since 2004. Products range from simple data storage to specialized DICOM medical solutions and include image delivery systems, DICOM utilities, and software designed to store, organize and share medical images within PACS systems. As a key partner to leading medical equipment manufacturers, SST solutions are bundled with PACS solutions and DICOM modalities such as CT, MR, XA, and are used in over 2500 hospitals and private clinics worldwide. Follow SST Group via Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+ and subscribe to product update emails and newsletters for more updates.

About SST Group Inc.