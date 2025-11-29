Montana West Kicks Off Black Friday 2025 with Up to 70% Off Western Handbags and Complimentary Gifts

Montana West launches its 2025 Black Friday sale with up to 70% off, gift-with-purchase offers, and is fully prepared for the holiday shopping rush.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West, a leading American brand in Western-inspired handbags and accessories, is launching its Black Friday 2025 event beginning November 14 at 12:00 AM CT and running through December 1 at 11:59 PM CT. This year’s promotion features up to 70% off select styles, tiered free gifts, and an extra $20 off orders of $199 or more, offering one of the strongest value-driven shopping opportunities of the holiday season.The 18-day sale includes deep discounts across the brand’s signature categories—Western totes, crossbodies, concealed-carry purses, travel bags, wallets, and winter textures. Holiday shoppers will also receive a free gift valued at approximately $20 on orders over $129, and a free gift valued at approximately $40 on orders over $159.“Every year, customers tell us they want gifts that feel personal, expressive, and well-crafted,” said Alicia Gomez, CEO of Montana West. “Our Black Friday event was built around those expectations—high-impact deals, expanded inventory on fan-favorite styles, and meaningful gifts that elevate the shopping experience. We want customers to feel like their budget goes further without compromising on quality or design.”Western Fashion Demand Hits a Peak in 2025Western aesthetics continue to trend strongly across social media, festivals, and mainstream fashion. Industry reports show rising interest in rugged textures, vintage Western motifs, and functional silhouettes, particularly in the bag and accessories category.“Western-inspired accessories have become one of the most recognizable style signatures of the year,” said Brianna Lee, Senior Merchandising Director at Montana West. “Shoppers are gravitating toward designs that feel unique, confident, and versatile. Our Black Friday assortment highlights exactly that—Aztec patterns, distressed finishes, winter-plush fabrics, and silhouettes built for real everyday use.”To meet seasonal demand, Montana West expanded stock levels across its bestselling SKUs—including winter crossbodies, classic Western tooling, and vegan leather favorites—ensuring customers have access to high-demand items throughout the duration of the sale. Past holiday data shows many limited styles sell out during the first week, making early shopping essential for customers seeking specific designs or colors.Key Savings HighlightsUp to 70% off select Western handbags and accessoriesFree gift valued at ~$20 on orders over $129Free gift valued at ~$40 on orders over $159$20 OFF when customers spend $199+Discounts available storewide while supplies lastDuring the Black Friday Sale , many popular bag styles are making it one of the most accessible times of the year for new customers and longtime fans of the brand.A Customer-Focused Approach to the Holiday SeasonMontana West enhanced its fulfillment operations ahead of the Black Friday rush, adding faster handling times and additional QA steps to support higher order volumes.“Our goal is simple: deliver value, clarity, and dependability,” added Gomez. “This year isn’t about flash sales or gimmicks. It’s about giving people beautiful Western-style pieces at prices that genuinely help during the holiday season.”Sale DurationStarts: November 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM CTEnds: December 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM CTAbout Montana WestEstablished in 1992 with a mission to deliver exceptional design to Western customers with a strong sense of style, Montana West has grown into a leading brand in the Western handbag and accessories category. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on craftsmanship, durability, and quality—drawing inspiration from the traditions and spirit of the American frontier. Each Montana West piece blends classic Western heritage with modern design elements, resulting in handbags and accessories that are both expressive and practical.

