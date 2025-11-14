PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPANDS IN THE WOODLANDS, TX WITH NEW 6-ACRE CAMPUS and PRE-K THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM
New 6-acre campus in The Woodlands expands access to innovative Pre-K–12 education, offering modern facilities and a dynamic, student-centered experience.THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery School of Innovation, a private
school recognized for its forward-thinking academics and whole-child approach, is expanding to
a new campus in August 2026 to serve students in Pre-K (age 4) through Grade 8. The school
will also launch its first high school program in Fall 2027, creating a full Pre-K – grade 12
pathway for families seeking an engaging, values-driven education.
The new six-acre campus, located near Woodlands Parkway and Branch Crossing Drive at
28277 Sweetgum Road in Magnolia, will feature light-filled classrooms, dedicated spaces for
arts and sciences, outdoor learning environments, and athletic facilities. Every element has
been designed to support Discovery School of Innovation’s (DSI) mission of cultivating curiosity,
creativity, and community while preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing world.
“This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for our school,” said Catherine Sagar, founder
and director of Discovery School of Innovation. “We’ve seen incredible growth since our
founding, and this campus will allow us to meet the needs of more families who share our vision
that learning should be joyful, rigorous, and personalized for each child.”
The planned high school opening in 2027 will continue DSI’s focus on project-based learning
and character development, offering a college-preparatory curriculum that emphasizes
leadership, service, and innovation. The inaugural ninth-grade class will begin in August 2027,
with one grade added each year through Grade 12.
Enrollment for the new Pre-K (age 4) – Grade 8 campus is now open, with limited availability for
the 2026–2027 school year. Families can schedule tours and learn more on the Discovery
School of Innovation website or by contacting Catherine Sagar.
“We’re proud to be growing alongside our community,” Sagar added. “Our goal has always been
to create a school where every child is known, challenged, and inspired, and this next step
allows us to do that for even more students.”
About Discovery School of Innovation
Founded in 2020, Discovery School of Innovation is a private, non-sectarian school dedicated to
inspiring excellence in scholarship, character, and community. Guided by experience from some
of the world’s top international schools, Discovery School of Innovation currently serves
students in Pre-K4 through Grade 8 and is fully accredited by Cognia. High School enrollment
begins August 2027.
Media Contact
Catherine Sagar
Director, Discovery School of Innovation
csagar@discoverysi.org | discoverysi.org
Catherine Sagar
Discovery School of Innovation
+1 281-939-8139
csagar@discoverysi.org
