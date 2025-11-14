PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPANDS IN THE WOODLANDS, TX WITH NEW 6-ACRE CAMPUS and PRE-K THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM

Hands-On coding in kindergarten Empowering our students to work through challenges Our students always enjoy a challenging game of chess.

New 6-acre campus in The Woodlands expands access to innovative Pre-K–12 education, offering modern facilities and a dynamic, student-centered experience.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery School of Innovation , a privateschool recognized for its forward-thinking academics and whole-child approach, is expanding toa new campus in August 2026 to serve students in Pre-K (age 4) through Grade 8. The schoolwill also launch its first high school program in Fall 2027, creating a full Pre-K – grade 12pathway for families seeking an engaging, values-driven education.The new six-acre campus, located near Woodlands Parkway and Branch Crossing Drive at28277 Sweetgum Road in Magnolia, will feature light-filled classrooms, dedicated spaces forarts and sciences, outdoor learning environments, and athletic facilities. Every element hasbeen designed to support Discovery School of Innovation’s (DSI) mission of cultivating curiosity,creativity, and community while preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing world.“This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for our school,” said Catherine Sagar, founderand director of Discovery School of Innovation. “We’ve seen incredible growth since ourfounding, and this campus will allow us to meet the needs of more families who share our visionthat learning should be joyful, rigorous, and personalized for each child.”The planned high school opening in 2027 will continue DSI’s focus on project-based learningand character development, offering a college-preparatory curriculum that emphasizesleadership, service, and innovation. The inaugural ninth-grade class will begin in August 2027,with one grade added each year through Grade 12.Enrollment for the new Pre-K (age 4) – Grade 8 campus is now open, with limited availability forthe 2026–2027 school year. Families can schedule tours and learn more on the DiscoverySchool of Innovation website or by contacting Catherine Sagar.“We’re proud to be growing alongside our community,” Sagar added. “Our goal has always beento create a school where every child is known, challenged, and inspired, and this next stepallows us to do that for even more students.”About Discovery School of InnovationFounded in 2020, Discovery School of Innovation is a private, non-sectarian school dedicated toinspiring excellence in scholarship, character, and community. Guided by experience from someof the world’s top international schools, Discovery School of Innovation currently servesstudents in Pre-K4 through Grade 8 and is fully accredited by Cognia . High School enrollmentbegins August 2027.Media ContactCatherine SagarDirector, Discovery School of Innovationcsagar@discoverysi.org | discoverysi.org

Future Leaders in Training

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.