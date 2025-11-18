More Audigo in More Pockets - Audigo Labs Introduces Android App, Annual Plan, and Holiday Pricing

The new Audigo Studio app for Android

Announces Android Release for Its Wireless Mic and Recording Studio App, Plus $199 Black Friday Deal and Studio+ Upgrades for Musicians and Creators

At Audigo, our mission has always been to put an easy-to-use, high-quality recording studio in your pocket. We are honored that thousands of musicians and creators rely on us.” — Armen Nazarian, founder and CEO of Audigo Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audigo Labs , maker of the musician-approved , Audigo pocket-sized wireless microphone and mobile recording studio app, today announced a series of updates that make Audigo more accessible than ever through broader device compatibility, its lowest pricing to date, and expanded creative tools and subscription options.• Audigo Studio App for Android Coming December 2025: The new Audigo mobile recording studio app for Android delivers core creator tools, including audio and video capture, audio import, mixing and effects, plus multi-track recording and export. Musicians who rock Android can pre-order Audigo today to capture studio-quality sound with a pocket-sized rig.• $199 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal: For a limited time, musicians and creators can get the Audigo mic at its lowest price ever, $199, a $50 savings, from November 23 through December 1—just in time for holiday sessions.• New Studio+ Tools & Annual Subscription Plan: Studio+ expands Audigo’s pro-level feature set with additional effects and custom presets, unlimited audio and video tracks, auto soundcheck, cloud storage, and remote collaboration. All current Audigo subscribers can access the enhanced Studio+ tools today. Audigo has also introduced an annual Studio+ subscription priced at $99 a year, offering a 45% savings over the $15 monthly plan.“At Audigo, our mission has always been to put an easy-to-use, high-quality recording studio in your pocket,” said Armen Nazarian, founder and CEO of Audigo Labs. “We are honored that thousands of musicians and creators, from casual players to touring pros and rising content creators, rely on us, and today’s updates deliver even more of what they need: more tools, more flexibility, and more value to create wherever inspiration hits.”Audigo is a pocket-sized wireless stereo mic and app (Android and iOS) that turns a smartphone into a portable recording and video studio. Place the mic by the sound source, shoot video from anywhere, and let the app automatically sync rich, detailed audio to your footage.Earlier this year, musician Frank Hannon made an entire album using just his iPhone and Audigo, rediscovering the joy of simple, focused recording. Speaking with Guitar Player about the creative process, he said, “I just wanted to play guitar… I wanted this to be easy.” He’s one of thousands of artists who trust Audigo to capture their best ideas.To pre-order Audigo for Android or to sign up for a reminder about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, visit AudigoLabs.com.About Audigo LabsAudigo Labs creates mobile-based recording solutions that give musicians, podcasters, and video creators studio-quality sound in their pocket. Designed for simplicity and speed, Audigo makes it easy to capture, refine, and share great-sounding, collaborative audio and video wherever inspiration strikes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at AudigoLabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.