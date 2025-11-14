Royal Credit Union Presents Startup Chippewa Valley 2025 Keynote Featuring Zach Halmstad and Emily Laird

Royal Credit Union sponsors flagship event of Startup Chippewa Valley 2025: Closing Keynote with Emily Laird and Zach Halmstad.

Flagship event explores how innovation, technology, and resourcefulness are shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the Chippewa Valley.

Royal Credit Union’s support makes it possible to bring together thought leaders who reflect the ingenuity and community spirit that define the Chippewa Valley.” — Startup Chippewa Valley organizers

About Royal Credit UnionRoyal Credit Union (RCU) < https://rcu.org/ > is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 300,000 Members inMinnesota and Wisconsin. Royal is driven by a core ideology built on a strong purpose and values. You can open an account or apply for a low-rate loan at Royal Credit Union if you live or work in 26 counties in western Wisconsin or 16 counties in Minnesota. Counties served in Wisconsin includeAdams, Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, and Wood. Counties served in Minnesota include Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright. A complete list of Member eligibility requirements is available on the Royal Credit Union website. To learn more about Royal, visit rcu.org or call 800-341-9911. < http://rcu.org/Business About Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation (ECAEDC)The Eau Claire Economic Development Corporation (ECAEDC) < https://www.eauclaire-wi.com/ > fosters economic growth by supporting business attraction, retention, and expansion throughout Eau Claire County. Through strategic partnerships and community initiatives, ECAEDC works to strengthen the region’s economic vitality and promote long-term prosperity.Media Contact:Rae Heggemeier PedersenValorym, Founder & CEOStartup Chippewa Valley, Lead Organizer608-630-6868rae@valorym.comhello@startupchippewavalley.comvalorym.comstartupchippewavalley.com EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Credit Union will serve as the Flagship Event Sponsor for the 2025 Startup Chippewa Valley Keynote, a cornerstone of the region’s annual entrepreneurship week taking place November 10–14, 2025, under the theme “Becoming Resourceful.”The keynote will bring together two powerhouse voices in innovation and leadership: Zach Halmstad, co-founder of Jamf Software and co-founder of Pablo Group, and Emily Laird, AI Integration Technologist at the University of Wisconsin–Stout and host of Generative AI 101 podcast.Together, Halmstad and Laird will explore what it means to innovate, adapt, and lead in an era of constant change, sharing insights from both the technology startup world and the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Their conversation will spotlight how resourcefulness, collaboration, and creativity can turn local ideas into global impact.The Startup Chippewa Valley Keynote presented by Royal Credit Union will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025, from 1-3pm, at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, WI. This powerful keynote will close out an inspiring week of workshops, discussions, and networking events designed to empower entrepreneurs, small business owners, and community leaders across the region.“Royal Credit Union’s support makes it possible to bring together thought leaders who reflect the ingenuity and community spirit that define the Chippewa Valley,” said Startup Chippewa Valley organizers. “Their partnership underscores the role of local institutions in nurturing the next generation of innovators.”The keynote is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged.View event details and reserve tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-cv-25-closing-keynote-emily-laird-and-zach-halmstad-tickets-1865896910889 About Startup Chippewa ValleyStartup Chippewa Valley < http://startupchippewavalley.com/ > is a regional initiative celebrating entrepreneurship, innovation, and community collaboration. Through a weeklong series of events each November, it highlights the people and organizations shaping the region’s startup ecosystem — connecting founders, builders, and innovators across industries and communities. Startup Chippewa Valley is a regional branch of Startup Wisconsin

