Shaktoolik man sentenced to 30 years for cyberstalking, sexually exploiting multiple victims

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Shaktoolik man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison followed by 30 years on supervised release for sexually exploiting three children to produce child pornography, and for cyberstalking the children and one adult victim.

According to court documents, between December 2021 and July 2023, Matthew Jackson, 23, engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse and exploitation with multiple female victims, three of whom were minors.

Jackson used a cell phone to send messages to the three minor victims asking them to create pictures and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct. Jackson used the threat of disclosing those images to coerce sexual contact with the minors. Jackson filmed the sexual encounters without consent and provided marijuana and alcohol in exchange for sex.

During the same period, Jackson employed the same or similar conduct with an adult victim. Jackson requested sexually explicit images, then engaged in a course of harassing conduct with the adult victim by threatening to disclose the images. Jackson stated he could make money from the images and threatened to sell them if the adult victim refused Jackson’s demand for sexual intercourse. Jackson successfully coerced the adult victim to engage in sexual intercourse without consent and laughed while his victim expressed suicidal ideation.

Arguments in court explained that Jackson used similar conduct to affect at least three additional adults.

“Jackson has a history of violent assaults and engaged in despicable conduct against multiple vulnerable victims,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman. “His life of terrorizing Alaskans stops now. Thanks to the incredible strength of the victims and efforts by law enforcement, Jackson will spend the next three decades in prison followed by decades under Court supervision.”

"Through manipulation and coercion, Jackson callously terrorized and sexually exploited both minors and adults in Alaska,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brandon Waddle of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Let this serve as a message to anyone who commits crimes against children in Alaska: the FBI and our partners will relentlessly pursue and hold predators accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman of the District of Alaska and Acting Special Agent in Charge Brandon Waddle of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek prosecuted the case.

