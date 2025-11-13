Sharon Drug Dealer Convicted at Trial of Distributing Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Death

This release was posted following the 43-day government shutdown during which the trial and verdict occurred.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – After deliberating for approximately five hours, a federal jury on October 15, 2025, found Laven Davis guilty of fentanyl distribution resulting in serious bodily injury and death, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

Davis, 33, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was tried before Senior United States District Judge Reggie B. Walton of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

The evidence presented during the six-day jury trial established that, on or about November 28, 2022, Davis distributed fentanyl which resulted in the serious bodily injury and death of a 43-year-old Hermitage, Pennsylvania, woman. At the time, Davis was on Pennsylvania state parole following his release from prison a few months earlier. Davis has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm, each of which occurred through separate state prosecutions during the past eight years.

Judge Walton scheduled sentencing for January 16, 2026.

Assistant United States Attorneys V. Joseph Sonson and Craig W. Haller are prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

The Mercer County District Attorney’s Office, Mercer County Coroner’s Office, Hermitage Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Davis.