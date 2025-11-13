Wheeling Attorney Guilty of Money Laundering and Fraud

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - A Wheeling attorney was convicted today of fraud and money laundering for fraudulently handling client funds and using client funds to conduct unlawful monetary transactions, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

A federal jury found Paul J. Harris, 62, of Wheeling, guilty of 29 counts today. The jury heard testimony that Harris used client funds for personal expenses, such as the purchase of his home and paying for his law office, without the clients’ permission. Harris received and moved funds from his client trust account to his law firm operating account, at times using one client’s money to pay funds he had misappropriated from other clients.

“Attorneys are meant to relieve clients of their stressors. Mr. Harris preyed on vulnerable clients who trusted him with their money and legal matters, betraying that trust through unethical acts. I commend the jury for their verdict and for delivering justice to the victims,” said U.S. Attorney Harvey.

The government is seeking a monetary judgement, restitution for the victims, as well as the forfeiture of the property of Harris Law Offices in Wheeling.

Harris faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the mail and wire fraud counts and up to 10 years in prison for each of the unlawful monetary transaction counts.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarod J. Douglas and Jennifer T. Conklin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, and the matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.