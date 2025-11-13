Waterbury Drug Distributor Sentenced to 40 Months in Federal Prison

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that LUIS MUNOZ, also known as “P.R.” and “Puerto Rico,” 41, of Waterbury, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 40 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a Waterbury drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI’s Waterbury Safe Streets Gang Task Force and other law enforcement agencies investigated two drug trafficking organizations based in the city of Waterbury. One organization was headed by Angel Quiros and operated in the area of William Street, and the other was headed by Daniel Diaz-Rivera and operated in the area of Maple Avenue. The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones, video surveillance, GPS tracking of vehicles, and numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that the two organizations distributed cocaine, crack, and fentanyl through a network of sellers. The organizations shared sources of supply, worked together to further their operations, and sold narcotics all hours of the day and night.

Munoz distributed cocaine, crack, and fentanyl as part of the Quiros organization.

Munoz, Quiros, Diaz-Rivera, and 14 associates were charged with federal offenses as a result of the investigation. Munoz, Quiros, Diaz-Rivera, and several codefendants were arrested on November 29, 2023. In association with the arrests, investigators executed multiple search warrants and seized approximately 700 grams of crack cocaine, more than 900 vials (“caps”) of crack, approximately 200 grams of loose fentanyl, more than 1,600 dose bags of fentanyl/heroin, two stolen firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and more than $39,000 in cash. Investigators seized from Munoz approximately 234 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of fentanyl, and $2,100 in cash.

On March 7, 2025, Munoz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Released on $100,000 bond, he is required to report to prison on January 16.

Quiros and Diaz-Rivera pleaded guilty to related charges. On August 19, 2025, Quiros was sentenced to 63 months of imprisonment, and on June 23, 2025, Diaz-Rivera was sentenced to 210 months of imprisonment.

The FBI’s Waterbury Safe Streets Gang Task includes members from the FBI, the Waterbury Police Department, the Naugatuck Police Department, and the Connecticut Department of Correction. The DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Connecticut State Police, Wolcott Police Department, and Meriden Police Department have assisted the investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Natasha Freismuth and Shan Patel through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

U.S. Attorney Sullivan thanked the Waterbury State Attorney’s Office for its cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of this case.