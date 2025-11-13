Mexican national charged in August robbery spree involving casinos, and a bank

Seattle – A 32-year-old Mexican national who was residing in Federal Way, Washington was detained today at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac. He is charged with robbery and attempted robbery of three tribal casinos and a Shoreline, Washington, bank branch in August 2025. Edgar Oswaldo Gonzalez Barragan was arrested by Kent Police just hours after he allegedly robbed the U.S. Bank branch in Shoreline. The bank robbery was the last in a string of robberies or attempted robberies that began on August 1, 2025.

According to records filed in the case, on the evening of August 1, 2025, Gonzalez Barragan allegedly brandished a silver handgun when he approached the cashier window at the Tulalip Quil Ceda Creek Casino and demanded money from the till. The cashier pressed the panic button and refused to hand over any money despite the gunman’s threat to shoot guests. Gonzalez Barragan ran from the scene.

Two days later, on August 3, 2025, Gonzalez Barragan was identified as the person who robbed the Silver Reef Casino on the Lummi Nation Indian Reservation in Ferndale, Washington. Again, he allegedly used a silver handgun to demand cash from the cashier. He fled from the casino on foot.

On August 9, 2025, Gonzalez Barragan allegedly attempted to rob the Little Creek Casino on Squaxin Island Tribal land in Shelton, Washington. Gonzalez Barragan is alleged to have removed a gun from his pocket and demanded cash. After the teller told him there was no cash in the till, he ran the from the scene.

Later that same day, the Riverside Fire Authority reported that a $12,000 piece of equipment called the “Jaws of Life” was stolen off their fire truck. Surveillance video helped law enforcement identify a vehicle associated with the theft. Ultimately, law enforcement was able to connect the vehicle with Gonzalez Barragan.

Finally, two days later, August 11, 2025, Gonzalez Barragan walked into the U.S. Bank branch in Shoreline and demanded money. The teller heard what sounded like a large object hit the counter and was fearful the man had a gun. The teller handed him money from the till, and he left. When Gonzalez Barragan was arrested that day, he was wearing the same clothing he wore during the bank robbery.

Cell phone location data and other evidence place Gonzalez Barragan in the vicinity of all the robberies and attempted robberies.

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from many law enforcement agencies, including the Kent Police Department, the Ferndale Police Department, the Federal Way Police Department, the Marysville Police Department, the Centralia Police Department,, the King County Sheriff’s Office, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Lummi Nation Police Department, the Tulalip Police Department, the Squaxin Island Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Celia Lee. Ms. Lee serves as a Tribal Liaison for the U.S. Attorney’s office, Western District of Washington.