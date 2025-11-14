Stage 4 Cancer Survivor to Lead World's Longest Sound Bath in Miami this December at RESONANCE 2025

The Resonance Miami 2025 Virtual Experience brings together global sound healers and wellness leaders for a 12 hour record breaking sound bath, with a portion of proceeds supporting charitable causes.

MIAMI, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Art Basel, one of Miami’s most active cultural weeks, a powerful healing experience is preparing to unfold in parallel to the city’s creative energy. From December 5 to December 7, Global Sound Bath and Holistic Wander present RESONANCE 2025, a three day urban wellness retreat introducing what organizers believe will be the world’s longest continuous sound bath. At the center of the event is a 12+ hour immersive sound healing journey guided by Stage 4 cancer survivor Sandy Duarte.

Duarte relied on crystal bowl frequencies during treatment as a profound source of grounding, emotional relief, and nervous system support. Now in full remission, she leads others through the same vibrations that helped sustain her through chemotherapy. Her journey brings rare emotional depth and human honesty to an experience designed to be both restorative and transformational.

“Playing crystal bowls during treatment was not distraction. It was activating my body’s natural healing intelligence,” says Duarte, author of Cancer Ramblings: From Why to Why Not.

Sandy’s story reflects a broader medical shift. The United States Food and Drug Administration has cleared several vibrational therapy devices for clinical use, acknowledging what ancient cultures long understood about sound’s healing power. People are turning to sound healing for stress relief, anxiety reduction, better sleep, trauma recovery, pain management, burnout repair, emotional release, and deeper states of focus and creativity. RESONANCE 2025 bridges this ancient modern divide, showing how vibration, music, and breath can restore balance in an overstimulated world.

The event is a place of calm away from the noise and opulence of Art Basel designed to welcome a wide range of participants with ticket options that include a single class, a one day pass, a two day pass, or a full weekend VIP experience. The organizers emphasize accessibility and community, guided by the belief that high quality healing should be available to people from diverse backgrounds and levels of experience.

More than 20 sound alchemists, breathwork facilitators, and sensory artists will transform Auratherapy and Cosmica Healing Arts into immersive sanctuaries for nervous system regulation, deep rest, and creative renewal. The program includes rotating ensembles of crystal bowls, gongs, voice, vibro acoustic technology provided by The Soundwell, breathwork rituals, scent based architecture, and guided integration circles.

RESONANCE 2025 was created by an award winning team united by a shared belief in sound as medicine. Sandra Tribioli, legendary wellness producer, co owner of The Yoga Expo and founder of Holistic Wander, joins Melissa Rosen, Los Angeles based brand strategist and co founder of Global Sound Bath. They collaborate with Duarte, Lead Sound Alchemist and Program Director, along with Ashley Rose, Feng Shui master and sound practitioner, and Carolina Arratia, expert logistics coordinator. Together they combine visionary production, creative strategy, sonic mastery, and sacred space design to shape a new category of experiential wellness. The curated combination of sound and somatic work helps people to slow down, reset, and return to themselves within an atmosphere of beauty, intention, and collective renewal.

This groundbreaking event aligns with Miami’s long term vision of becoming a Blue Zones® certified community that fosters longevity, well being, and vibrant living. Through its record setting scope and integrative programming, Global Sound Bath positions Miami as a cultural center for wellness innovation.

Programming highlights include a 12 hour+ continuous sound journey at Cosmica Healing Arts on Saturday, December 6, a Scent and Sound Reset VIP kickoff at Auratherapy on Friday, December 5, and multi sensory sessions blending sound, breath, art, and movement. The Virtual Summit will be held on December 6 with a portion of proceeds benefiting Cancer Support Community Los Angeles and the Alzheimer’s Association South Florida Chapter.

Limited VIP passes include reserved seating, curated gift bags, concierge support, and exclusive access to Friday’s Scent and Sound Reset at Auratherapy. Tickets range from $55 for a single class to $333 for an all access VIP experience. Use code PRISM15 for 15 percent off early bird pricing.

