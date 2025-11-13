The Center for Sales Strategy Appoints Janelle Grove as VP/Managing Director to Lead The Growth Collective

The Growth Collective by The Center for Sales Strategy Janelle Grove, VP/Managing Director of The Growth Collective

Janelle Grove appointed as VP/Managing Director to Lead Newly Launched Sales Leader Mastermind, The Growth Collective

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) proudly announces the appointment of Janelle Grove as VP/Managing Director of The Growth Collective, a newly launched, curated mastermind program designed to help senior sales leaders accelerate growth, strengthen leadership, and deliver measurable results.

With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in sales and leadership, Grove brings a wealth of experience in building high-performing teams, driving strategic growth, and helping organizations unlock their full potential.

“Janelle brings the perfect combination of sales expertise, leadership experience, and heart,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO at CSS. “Her ability to connect strategy with people, and performance with purpose, is exactly what makes her the right leader for The Growth Collective.”

“If you had told me back in college that I’d build a 25-year career in sales, I would’ve laughed and sworn you were dead wrong,” Grove shared. “Yet here I am, living proof that sometimes the path we didn’t plan is the one that fits us best.”

Throughout her career, Grove has embraced principles that align perfectly with The Growth Collective’s mission: helping others succeed, leading with strengths, and fostering a culture of clarity and courage. From her early days as an Account Executive to roles as General Sales Manager, Market President, and most recently Senior Vice President of Sales, she has consistently focused on transforming potential into performance through clarity, courage, and community.

“This past year, I took my own advice,” Grove explained. “I pressed pause to rediscover what mattered most to me and to find the next thing. That journey led me here to The Center for Sales Strategy and The Growth Collective. It’s rare to find a company that so perfectly aligns with your values, mission, and leadership style. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with such a talented team.”

About The Growth Collective

The Growth Collective by The Center for Sales Strategy is an exclusive, 12-month mastermind experience designed for senior sales leaders responsible for driving revenue, leading teams, and shaping strategy. The program combines monthly two-hour virtual group sessions with personalized one-on-one coaching, talent and strengths development assessments, and access to a private collaboration hub.

Through peer-to-peer learning, strategic problem-solving, and guided accountability, participants sharpen their leadership strategy, expand their professional networks, and consistently deliver results. With its curated cohort model and integrated tools, The Growth Collective helps leaders transform potential into performance.

“Sales leaders spend so much time developing their people that they often overlook their own growth,” Sunshine explained. “The Growth Collective changes that. It provides the space, structure, and support for leaders to invest in themselves and the ripple effect on their teams is remarkable.”

To learn more or to apply, visit hubs.ly/Q03SQXcp0.

About The Center for Sales Strategy

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) partners with hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. For over 40 years, CSS has focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and revenue operations agency, Up Your Culture, an employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, an executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve total revenue performance. To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit DriveTotalPerformance.com.

