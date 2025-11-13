FLATED Wins SEMA Media’s Choice Award from MotorTrend and Earns Runner-Up for Best Exterior Product at SEMA 2025

The FLATED team shows off their glass SEMA 2025 Media Award

Recognized for innovation and design excellence, FLATED continues to lead the evolution of inflatable truck accessories.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLATED, the pioneer in inflatable truck accessories, earned two major distinctions at the 2025 SEMA Show, further cementing its reputation as an industry leader in innovation and design.

The company’s Air-Topper® inflatable truck topper received a SEMA Media’s Choice Award, presented by MotorTrend Magazine Editor K.J. Jones, while its Air-Carrier® rooftop cargo carrier was named Runner-Up for Best Exterior Product in the SEMA New Product Showcase.

These awards recognize FLATED’s continued leadership in bringing original, functional, and durable inflatable technology to the automotive aftermarket.

“To be recognized by both SEMA and MotorTrend is an incredible honor,” said Ken Hoeve, CMO at FLATED. “Since launching in 2020, our goal has been to redefine what’s possible for truck owners—these awards show that the industry sees inflatable innovation as the future, not a novelty.”

Award-Winning Products That Redefine Utility

SEMA Media’s Choice Award — Air-Topper®:

The Air-Topper® is the world’s first inflatable truck topper—combining the protection and structure of a traditional canopy with the convenience of an inflatable design. Constructed with military-grade drop-stitch materials, the Air-Topper® offers a strong, lightweight, and removable solution for truck owners. Compatible with major truck brands including RAM®, Toyota®, Ford®, Chevrolet®, and Jeep®, it installs in minutes and packs down small for easy storage.

SEMA Runner-Up for Best Exterior Product — Air-Carrier®:

The Air-Carrier® earned Runner-Up in the SEMA New Product Showcase for its innovative approach to rooftop cargo transport. Lightweight, aerodynamic, and fully collapsible, the Air-Carrier® offers the strength of a hard shell without the bulk—making it ideal for road trips, overlanding, or everyday storage.

FLATED’s Continued Growth and Industry Presence

Founded in 2020, FLATED has become a leading voice in the truck, overlanding, and outdoor adventure markets, developing products that challenge traditional design and manufacturing norms. At SEMA 2025, the team also participated in the NexGen Tire Innovation Panel, sharing insights on emerging materials and adaptive product design—further demonstrating FLATED’s position as a thought leader in the aftermarket space.

“SEMA has always been the proving ground for innovation,” added Hoeve. “We’re proud to see our products standing alongside the best in the industry—and to know this is just the beginning for FLATED.”

SEMA 2025 Highlights

FLATED’s booth was a crowd favorite at SEMA 2025, blending product innovation with authentic adventure energy. Highlights included:

- Installing an AirTopper for a customer who had one shipped overnight to his Las Vegas hotel.

- Joining the SEMA Cruise Parade with an AirTopper-mounted inflatable couch, throwing FLATED hats and shirts to fans—proving once again that the brand doesn’t just innovate, it inspires.

- Speaking about reshaping the Auto Industry at the SEMA Innovation Panel hosted by NexGen Tire

Shop the Award-Winning Lineup

Shop AirTopper: https://flated.com/collections/air-topper

Shop AirCarrier: https://flated.com/collections/air-carrier

About FLATED

Founded by outdoor industry veterans in 2020, FLATED designs and manufactures premium inflatable truck toppers, rooftop cargo carriers, and adventure gear built for durability, portability, and performance. Each FLATED product is engineered for the modern adventurer—balancing innovation with real-world function to make travel, work, and play easier than ever.

For more information, visit www.flated.com.

