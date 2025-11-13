Shop Local with the 2025 Minnesota Grown Gift Guide

This holiday season, deck the halls with Minnesota Grown! The newly released 2025 Minnesota Grown Gift Guide is packed with thoughtful, locally made gifts that celebrate the spirit of giving and support Minnesota farmers and makers. Curated from Minnesota Grown members across the state, the guide features a wide variety of gift ideas – from farmstead foods and natural skincare to artisan crafts, hearty meat bundles, locally crafted wines and beverages, and more.

“Minnesota’s farmers and artisans offer some of the finest, freshest, and highest quality products you’ll find anywhere,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “By shopping local this holiday season, we give twice, once to our loved ones and once to the farmers, ranchers, and producers who care for the land and keep our agricultural communities so vibrant.”

The 2025 Minnesota Grown Gift Guide makes holiday shopping easy with six categories designed to inspire every kind of gift-giver:

Sip, Savor, Celebrate: Luxurious, locally made beverages for holiday cheer and New Year’s toasts

Farmstead Feast: Savory, hearty foods for a cozy holiday table

Sweet Traditions: Honeyed gifts and small-batch indulgences to share and savor

Get Up & Glow: Nourishing, natural, and farm-crafted personal care gifts for pampering during the winter chill

Home for the Holidays: Festive, cozy décor, crafts, and goods for preparing the perfect holiday home

The Gift of Growth: Gifts that celebrate growing, creating, and connecting with the land

Each listing links directly to where you can shop, making it simple to support local.

Imagine unwrapping a jar of golden honey from a Minnesota beekeeper, savoring locally made artisanal cheeses, and raising a glass of wine from a local vineyard to toast the season. The Minnesota Grown Gift Guide helps make meaningful moments like this effortless.

With more shoppers seeking intentional, sustainable gifts, the guide is a timely reminder that Minnesota agriculture isn’t just a summer affair — it’s a year-round source of joy, generosity, and local pride. Whether you’re searching for a cozy woolen gift, a handcrafted treat, or a unique culinary experience, the Minnesota Grown Gift Guide delivers inspiration straight from the farm to your festive table. Start exploring today and make this holiday season more meaningful, one local gift at a time.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, created to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. For more than 40 years the program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other agricultural producers through resources like the Minnesota Grown Directory, a searchable map of over 1,000 local farms, markets, and producers. The program also licenses the use of the Minnesota Grown label to Minnesota producers and retailers. Anywhere you see the Minnesota Grown logo, you can have confidence that product was grown or raised within the state.

For more information and to explore the 2025 Minnesota Grown Holiday Gift Guide, visit MinnesotaGrown.com

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us