Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Celebrates the Grand Opening of Moxie Indian Land, SC.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming grand opening of its Indian Land, SC . location, scheduled for November 15, 2025.Located in the Indian Land Shopping Center at 9789 Charlotte Highway, just minutes away from 77 and 485 in Lancaster County, the new salon is dedicated to providing affordable luxury with exceptional services that make clients feel confident and beautiful. The family-owned salon, run by the Clark and Laurentino families, is introducing the distinctive Moxie offering to this fast-growing area, which is in close proximity to Charlotte, but retains its Southern hospitality.“Moxie is more than just a salon, we are a full-service affordable luxury salon, offering unparalleled personalized services. Moxie is a lifestyle! That is why we are excited to help embolden every client’s inner beauty. We want every client to walk out of our door feeling transformed, pampered and confident. It is our pleasure to bring that Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar experience to North Carolina, including Indian Land, SC, part of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Our mission at Moxie is clear: we want you to leave our Moxie salons looking and feeling as great as you are!”Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn — the “Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, affordable luxury salon experience. Charlotte-area residents can book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point. Other services offered at Moxie’s Indian Land location include makeup, lash extensions, spray tanning, and keratin treatments, in addition to date night packages, bridal, birthday, bachelorette parties and more. Moxie Memberships are available for monthly blowouts, member-only events, discounts and VIP access.“We’re so happy to have the Clark and Laurentino families join our Moxie family,” says Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Founder and COO Victor Oliveti. “We are confident they will share the Moxie experience with Indian Land and surrounding communities to provide exceptional beauty services to clients. Congratulations on your Grand Opening!”Join them for their Grand Opening Celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 15th from 1pm to 4pm! They will have complimentary consultations, membership deals, exclusive product offers, raffles and giveaways with local partnerships! More details available on our socials @moxieindianlandsc.In addition to being a franchisee, the owners of Indian Land are also the Area Representatives for Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar in NC and SC territories. If you are interested in more franchise information, please contact Joe Laurentino at 916-276-4498 or joelaurentino@moxiesalons.comMoxie Salon and Beauty Bar – the Ultimate Full-Service SalonNow celebrating more than 10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has 33 open locations with 8 more in construction, bringing Moxie to 10 states and another 89 locations in development in the United States. The franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of “Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise.

