Pianist Rina Kharrasova Performs All-Tchaikovsky Recital at University of Miami's Newman Hall

Promotional poster for pianist Rina Kharrasova’s all-Tchaikovsky recital at Newman Recital Hall, University of Miami.

A full Tchaikovsky program featuring “The Seasons” and “Dumka” will be performed on November 22 at Newman Recital Hall. Admission is free.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pianist Rina Kharrasova Presents an All- Tchaikovsky Piano Recital at the University of Miami’s Newman Recital HallPianist Rina Kharrasova will present an all-Tchaikovsky solo recital on November 22 at 5:00 PM at Newman Recital Hall, Frost School of Music, University of Miami. The program features two of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s works for solo piano: “The Seasons,” Op. 37bis, and “Dumka,” Op. 59. Admission is free and open to the public.Kharrasova, a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at the Frost School of Music, is recognized for her expressive interpretations, distinctive sound, and artistic versatility. Her recent release of Tchaikovsky’s Dumka received strong critical attention and was praised for its emotional depth and refined tonal palette.Tchaikovsky’s “The Seasons” is one of the composer’s most poetic piano cycles. Each of its twelve pieces depicts a distinct atmosphere and emotional landscape, ranging from the reflective calm of early winter to the spirited energy of late autumn. Paired with Dumka, a dramatic rhapsody inspired by Slavic folk melodies, the program offers a deep exploration of Tchaikovsky’s pianistic voice and expressive language.The recital will take place at Newman Recital Hall, one of the Frost School’s central performance venues. The hall regularly hosts concerts by faculty artists, guest performers, and advanced students. Its Steinway D concert grand piano and professional acoustic design provide an ideal setting for Tchaikovsky’s music.Event Details:Date: November 22, 2025Time: 5:00 PMLocation: Newman Recital Hall, Frost School of MusicAddress: 5513 San Amaro Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146Admission: FreeAdditional information about the event is available on the official recital page.About the ArtistRina Kharrasova is a classical pianist and Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Miami. Her performances have been noted for clarity of sound, dramatic intensity, and refined tone. She is actively engaged in solo and collaborative projects, including upcoming recordings of Russian and French repertoire.

