'YOUNG KING' NOW STREAMING: AWARD-WINNING PTSD DRAMA FEATURING BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY VINCENT WASHINGTON

Young King Poster by Buffalo 8

An authentic Black perspective on war and its aftermath, crafted by a diverse filmmaking team.

"Young King" tells an important story that is rarely seen on screen: the struggles of veterans after they return home, and the ripple effects on them, their families, and communities.” — Selena Leoni, Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Young King", the piercing, character-driven PTSD drama from Bryant T. Griffin (director/writer), Selena Leoni (Producer, p.g.a) under Little Paws Pictures, and executive produced by Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith (Roc Nation) is now streaming to audiences worldwide.

The film recently earned the Best Cinematography award (Vittoria Campaner) at the Micheaux Film Festival, underscoring its standout visual language and authoritative, cinematic storytelling.

The film centers on a late-20s Iraq War veteran whose undiagnosed PTSD reframes “return home” as its own battlefield. Through the veteran’s experiences and his relationships with his mother Zoe and partner Fatimah, Young King foregrounds Black family dynamics, immigrant resilience, and the real-world barriers to care that shape reintegration.

"Young King was a labor of love for all of us and tells an important story that is rarely seen on screen: the struggles of veterans after they return home, and the ripple effects on them, their families, and communities. We hope that the film will open the door for conversations about veterans' mental health and inspire positive changes that will encourage understanding and support while also contributing to awareness and action toward real systemic change” said Producer Selena Leoni.

Vincent Washington (Snowfall) leads the cast, delivering a grounded and compelling performance that anchors a project praised for authenticity, cinematography, emotional clarity, and a commitment to showcasing underrepresented voices in war narratives.

The film also stars Tarra Riggs (Ballast), Vaughn Wilkinson (Straight Outta Compton), Kirby Griffin (Hollywood Grift), and James Arthur Sims (BMF).

World rights were secured by Buffalo 8 following Cannes, with ongoing festival traction and a clear international distribution plan.

In addition to the Micheaux prize, the film has earned festival recognition including an American Black Film Festival Jury Award for Best Actor, Pan African Film Festival Best Feature Winner, and Martha’s Vineyard Best Feature nomination, signaling broad industry interest and credibility.

The film’s timely subject matter aligns with ongoing conversations about mental health, veteran support, and systemic barriers to care, making Young King both a compelling drama and a relevant conversation starter for audiences and policymakers alike.

Audiences can expect a tight, intimate narrative that reframes homecoming as a battlefield, offering a visceral look at trauma, resilience, and redemption.

A visually distinctive experience, reinforced by the Micheaux Film Festival Best Cinematography award, that invites viewers to engage with the film’s mood, composition, and production design.

Young King is now available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Young King Official Trailer

