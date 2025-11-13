Creating Jobs in Mifflin County: Shapiro Administration Secures $142.2 Million Investment from First Quality to Expand Manufacturing Operations, Create 91 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $610,000 in the expansion project, which will add four new production lines to the company’s Lewistown facility and retain 2,441 existing jobs.

Pennsylvania is the only Northeast state with a growing economy and this latest economic development investment under the Shapiro Administration is further strengthening the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $31.6 billion in private sector investments since taking office ― creating more than 16,700 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $142.2 million investment from First Quality Retail Services, LLC (First Quality) to expand its manufacturing operations in Mifflin County — a project that will create 91 new jobs over three years and retain 2,441 existing positions by First Quality and its affiliates statewide.

First Quality, a manufacturer of everyday essentials for personal and household care, will add four production lines to its facility located on Locust Road in Lewistown to meet increased demand for its products.

“Pennsylvania offers an exceptionally skilled workforce, strategic location, and the resources for growing businesses to thrive and today’s announcement proves it yet again,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to making our Commonwealth the best place in the nation to do business and we’ll continue making bold, strategic investments that strengthen our economy and deliver real opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

First Quality received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $110,000 WEDnetPA grant to train their workers.

“First Quality has been a mainstay and major employer in Pennsylvania for well over three decades now and the Shapiro Administration is thrilled to see their continued investment in our Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro and I understand that we need to make strategic investments that create opportunities for Pennsylvanians and help revitalize local economies. First Quality’s expansion will further strengthen Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry and create new jobs for our workers ― a true win-win.”

First Quality began in Pennsylvania in 1989 as a manufacturer of adult incontinence products for the healthcare industry at its first location in McElhattan, Clinton County. Since then, the company has grown to become a leader in both healthcare and retail across North America, expanding product offerings to include baby wipes and feminine hygiene, incontinence, and other household products.

“First Quality is thrilled to be expanding our adult incontinence manufacturing capacity in Lewistown,” said Allen Bodford, President, First Quality Absorbent Hygiene Division. “We thank Governor Shapiro, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation for their continued support. We also want to thank our dedicated team in Lewistown for their continued dedication to the company and to making a quality product for our customers.”

“First Quality came to our community in 2009 and quickly became a top five private sector employer,” said Nick Felice, President/CEO, Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation. “This expansion shows their strong commitment to Mifflin County, as they continue to provide competitive wages and benefits to area residents. We are appreciative of their investments here in Central Pennsylvania and look forward to their continued positive impact on our local and regional economy.”

“First Quality has proven to be a leader in the marketplace, a choice employer providing high-quality career opportunities, and a strong community supporter of education, community events, and volunteer work,” said Lauren Bryson, Executive Director, Focus Central Pennsylvania. “Focus Central Pennsylvania is proud to partner with our local leaders like Nick Felice and MCIDC to collaborate regionally to attract investment that cultivates economic growth in Central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is getting it done!”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

All across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to analysis by Moody’s. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Also, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive by:

Launching the Commonwealth’s first economic development strategy in nearly two decades

in nearly two decades Cutting red tape and streamlining permitting and licensing

Making strategic investments that have attracted over $31.6 billion in private-sector investment, created more than 16,700 good-paying jobs, and expanded opportunity across the Commonwealth

That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget secured new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$20 million for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities.

for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities. $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program.

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program. Continuing to push out $500 million in site development funding secured in the 2024-25 budget to attract major companies, create jobs, and grow the economy.

secured in the 2024-25 budget to attract major companies, create jobs, and grow the economy. Continuing to lower the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate, reducing the current tax rate by an additional half-percent each year to make Pennsylvania more competitive for business.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses to spur the economy and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #