Creating Jobs in Central Pennsylvania: Shapiro-Davis Administration Secures $8 Million Investment from US Durum Products to Expand Manufacturing Operations, Create 25 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $140,000 to support the leading couscous manufacturer’s expansion and relocation to the City of Harrisburg.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to Moody’s.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has competed for and won over $31.6 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 16,700 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis announced the Commonwealth has secured an $8,036,000 investment from the nation’s leading couscous manufacturer US Durum Products LTD to relocate and expand its operations into Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Through this project, the family-owned business is modernizing its operations and creating and retaining 64 total jobs over the next three years.

US Durum is moving from its current Lancaster County location to a larger, historic manufacturing facility it has purchased at 523 South 17th Street in Harrisburg. As part of this expansion, the company is investing in new equipment and technologies that will increase its production volume, improve supply chain efficiency, and better serve its global customer base.

“Pennsylvania is one of the top states for business and is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy — that’s why companies like US Durum are doubling down and reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “From historic investments in site development to cutting red tape and recruiting companies to move and grow here, our strategy is working. I will continue to make strategic investments to further improve our economy, create new jobs, and provide real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

Lt. Governor Davis, Senator Patty Kim, Representative Dave Madsen, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined US Durum and local leaders today to celebrate the company’s continued growth in Pennsylvania.

“Today’s announcement is another prime example that places like here in Harrisburg can be economic engines for our future,” said Lt. Governor Davis. “Governor Shapiro and I are working to bring even more projects like this to the Commonwealth to create real economic opportunity for every Pennsylvanian. We want every community to be a place where businesses can grow, and families can thrive.”

US Durum received a funding proposal from the DCED that includes a $100,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $40,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers.

“Pennsylvania has a rich history in the manufacturing and agriculture industries – two of the important sectors we’re focusing on in our 10-year economic development strategy,” said Secretary Siger. “Supporting Pennsylvania’s key industries is essential to drive long-term economic growth and this investment from US Durum is helping us create a stronger economy that attracts new business and creates real opportunities for every Pennsylvanian.”

Manufacturing and agriculture are crucial to Pennsylvania’s economy, contributing over $116 billion and $132.5 billion each year, respectively. These industries are among the five key sectors prioritized in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in more than two decades.

“Shortening the supply chain for farmers lowers business costs and increases their profit margins,” said Secretary Russell Redding. “Giving farmers a local buyer who can process their raw materials, lowers transportation costs and helps offset the stress of uncertainty, rising costs, and lost markets created by cancelled funding and tariffs at the federal level. The Shapiro Administration is laser-focused on investing to attract new manufacturers into Pennsylvania, remove roadblocks, and lower the costs of doing business for Pennsylvania farmers.”

Founded in 1993 in Lancaster County, US Durum is the leading couscous manufacturer in North America and has expanded its product line to include short grain pastas like orzo, rice and quinoa mixes, Mediterranean blends such as falafel & tabouli, and flour and semolina.

“We’d like to thank DCED and the Shapiro Administration for their support in helping us make this move to Harrisburg,” said Said Chergui, CEO and President, US Durum. “We are happy to be here and look forward to being a strong part of the local community for many years to come.”

“This investment by US Durum Products is exactly the kind of growth we want to see in Harrisburg,” said Senator Kim. “Jobs are being brought to our community and we’re also supporting Pennsylvania’s farmers. This project creates real opportunities for working families while strengthening our local economy for the long term.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome US Durum Products to Harrisburg,” said Representative Madsen. “This investment brings modern equipment, expands local manufacturing in the heart of our region, and helps protect and grow family-sustaining jobs. Projects like this strengthen our local economy and show what’s possible when we support homegrown businesses and workforce development.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

All across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Getting National Recognition

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise.

, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings , up seven spots from last year — and is the highest ranked Northeast state on the list.

Unleashing Pennsylvania’s Economic Potential, Streamlining Permitting to Drive Economic Growth, and Supporting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting nearly $31.6 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 16,700 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs. Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs, — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs, — including eliminating the backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania’s main streets.

Learn more about the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.