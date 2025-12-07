Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green to Travel to Texas and Illinois for National Meetings

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO TEXAS AND ILLINOIS FOR NATIONAL MEETINGS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 7, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green will travel out of state to participate in two national engagements: the 2025 Governors Forum on Reading at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, followed by the Council of State Governments (CSG) National Conference in Chicago, where he serves as national president.

Governor Green will first meet privately with President George W. Bush ahead of participating in the Bush Institute’s annual Governors Forum — a bipartisan gathering of Governors and policy leaders focused on education, literacy and innovative state-level solutions.

From Texas, Governor Green will continue to Chicago for the CSG National Conference, where he serves as national president. In this role, he will lead major policy discussions with governors and state lawmakers, elevating Hawaiʻi’s priorities on issues such as housing, healthcare, economic resilience and climate readiness.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor from the evening of December 7 to the afternoon of December 13.

