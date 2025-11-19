Houston Mortgage Broker Steve Kyles Releases New Analysis on Rates and Homebuyer Strategy

As rates shift and inventory improves, one of Houston’s top loan officers explains how buyers can gain an advantage in today’s market.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Kyles, CEO of ProLending Mortgage and one of Houston’s most trusted mortgage brokers, released a new consumer-focused analysis explaining how current rate movement, seller concessions, and increased housing inventory are creating strategic opportunities for homebuyers. Kyles, a top loan officer with more than 20 years of experience, says this moment is giving buyers more leverage and clarity than they’ve had in months.

“Most people only see the headlines, not the strategy,” said Kyles. “When rates shift and inventory loosens at the same time, buyers suddenly have real opportunity. They can negotiate more, choose better homes, and build a mortgage plan that works today and positions them to refinance later if rates continue improving.”

Kyles explains that while the Federal Reserve influences short-term borrowing, mortgage rates are driven primarily by long-term bond expectations. This is why mortgage rates sometimes move differently than Fed announcements... a point many consumers misunderstand.

He says today’s market benefits buyers in several ways:

• More inventory across Houston and surrounding areas

• Sellers offering concessions that reduce cash-to-close

• Better pricing opportunities in the mid-range market

• More flexible financing options for self-employed buyers

• Expanded access to DSCR loans for rental property investors

• A clearer pathway to refinancing if rates improve further

“This isn’t about timing the market,” Kyles added. “It’s about strategy. Smart buyers move when the right home, the right payment, and the right plan line up.”

Free Guide: Understanding Your Real Mortgage FICO Score

To support Houston buyers, Kyles also released a guide explaining the differences between Credit Karma scores, Advantage Scores, and true FICO mortgage scores... one of the most common points of confusion for first-time and returning buyers.

Why This Analysis Matters for Houston Families

Houston is one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, with affordability, job growth, and population increases continuing to drive demand.

Kyles says clear mortgage planning is more important now than ever.

“Every buyer deserves a simple explanation of how rates work, how credit scores affect approval, and what programs really fit their situation,” said Kyles. “Our goal is to make the mortgage process simple, strategic, and stress-free.”

His updated analysis covers:

• How buyers can reduce their monthly payment

• How to lower cash-to-close with seller credits

• How self-employed buyers can qualify using bank statements

• How investors can use DSCR loans to grow rental portfolios

• When refinancing makes sense in the current rate cycle

• How to build a long-term homeownership plan

About Steve Kyles and ProLending Mortgage

Steve Kyles is a 20-year mortgage professional, top one percent originator, and CEO of ProLending Mortgage. As a trusted Houston mortgage broker and one of Houston’s top loan officers, he helps buyers, homeowners, and investors secure financing with clarity and confidence. ProLending offers access to 42 lender programs, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, Bank Statement loans, Non-QM, ITIN mortgages, First-Time Buyer programs, and DSCR loansfor real estate investors.

