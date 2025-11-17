PlayPad Mania Brings High-Energy Game Show Fun to Corporate Holiday Parties Across NJ and NYC

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s PlayTyme Game Shows transforms office celebrations into unforgettable, interactive entertainment experiences for companies in New Jersey and New York City.Bergen County, NJ this holiday season, corporate teams across New Jersey and New York City are trading traditional dinners and small talk for something truly exciting PlayPad Mania, a high-energy, interactive game show experience from It’s PlayTyme Game Shows, the leading provider of corporate entertainment in NJ and NYC.Perfect for corporate holiday parties team building events , and company celebrations for large groups, PlayPad Mania turns any venue from a hotel ballroom in NYC to a corporate office in New Jersey into a full-scale, fast-paced game show. Teams compete using cellphones, tablets, buzzers pads, and live scoreboards, bringing an authentic game show vibe to every event.“This isn’t just another party game it’s a full-blown experience,” says Lisa D. Lawrence, CEO of It’s PlayTyme Game Shows. “We bring the energy of a live TV game show to companies right here in New Jersey and New York City. It’s the perfect way to celebrate your employees and make this year’s holiday office party unforgettable.”Using tablet-based trivia gameplay, PlayPad Mania ensures everyone gets involved from the quiet thinkers to the competitive players. The result is laughter, teamwork, and genuine connections that strengthen your company culture long after the party ends.Local corporations like Pepsi, Indeed, and MetLife have already discovered the impact of interactive team building games for their corporate holiday events. Whether you’re hosting in Paramus, Jersey City, or Manhattan, PlayPad Mania can be customized with holiday-themed trivia and group challenges that match your company’s personality and goals.“Every time we wrap up an event, we hear the same thing ‘That was the best party we’ve ever had,’” adds Lawrence. “It’s about more than fun it’s about connection. Teams leave feeling closer, more energized, and ready to kick off the new year stronger.”For over 13 years, It’s PlayTyme Game Shows has been the go to source for corporate event entertainment for large groups in NJ and NYC. We deliver live, game show-style experiences that transform ordinary events into extraordinary celebrations. From Face-2-Face Feud to 60 Seconds of Fame, the company continues to redefine what team building games in New Jersey and New York City can be.Book Your Corporate Holiday Party TodayAvailability for December holiday parties in NJ and NYC is limited. To reserve your date for PlayPad Mania, visit https://itsplaytyme.com or call (201) 357-2979.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.