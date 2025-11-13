OTB Tax Announces Aggressive Growth Plan to Reach $25 Million Revenue Target While Expanding Tax Education Platform

OTB Tax

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTB Tax, a full-service accounting practice specializing in tax strategy for small to medium-sized businesses, has announced an ambitious three-year growth plan aimed at reaching $25 million in revenue while simultaneously expanding its educational initiative, Tax Rebels, to serve 100,000 members within the next 12 months.

The announcement comes on the heels of impressive recognition for the firm, which ranked 538 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 807 in 2021, demonstrating consistent growth and market impact in the competitive tax services industry.

According to company representatives, OTB Tax has built its reputation on delivering high-level tax and wealth strategies traditionally reserved for top earners to small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those operating from home. This democratization of sophisticated tax planning has yielded significant results, with current clients having freed up more than $25 million through amended returns and saved over $10 million annually through strategic tax planning.

"Our mission centers on giving small to medium-sized businesses access to the same tax and wealth strategies used by the top 1%, providing them with the tools and knowledge to achieve that level of success themselves," company representatives note.

The firm's founder, Courtney Epps, an Enrolled Agent, tax strategist, speaker, and author of two best-selling books—"More Relaxing Less Taxing" and "What's Your Plan B!"—has become known for her signature presentation "Why You Would be Brain Dead not to Own a Business," which has helped thousands understand the substantial tax benefits available to business owners.

The newly launched Tax Rebels platform represents OTB Tax's commitment to mass education, aiming to bring essential tax knowledge to a broader audience. The initiative reflects the company's philosophy of helping clients keep more of their hard-earned money through legal, moral, and ethical tax strategies.

OTB Tax continues to focus primarily on serving home-based businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to maximize their tax advantages while maintaining full compliance with tax regulations.

