Faith Leaders Address Poverty, Politics, and the Church’s Call to Action in Challenging Times

Being the Church One Day Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walker Memorial Baptist Church will host the third annual Being the Church One-Day Conference on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The hybrid event will bring together nationally recognized theologians, pastors, and advocates to explore the intersection of poverty, politics, and public faith in today’s challenging social and economic climate.This year’s conference theme, “Poverty and Politics,” focuses on justice and the Church’s continuing role in addressing systemic poverty.. As families across the nation face economic uncertainty, layoffs, and social fatigue, Being the Church 2026 will equip clergy, lay members, and community leaders to engage poverty not only as a charitable issue but as a moral, systemic, and civic responsibility.Featured speakers include Reverend Dr. Alyn Waller (Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Philadelphia, PA), Reverend Traci Blackmon (HopeBuilds, LLC), Reverend Dr. Liz Theoharis (Kairos Center, Poor People’s Campaign), and Reverend Dr. Willie D. Francois III (Fountain Baptist Church, Summit, NJ). Each will bring a unique perspective on how faith communities can respond to poverty with courage, compassion, and collective action.“The Church must respond to the times we’re in,” said Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro, Senior Pastor of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. “Faith without action leaves communities vulnerable. This conference is about equipping believers to be a light in the dark places of everyday life — including through policy, advocacy, and working to repair and replace broken systems.”The conference will feature a mix of lectures, panel discussions, and a live poverty simulation designed to help participants understand the daily challenges faced by low-income families. Attendees can join in person or virtually, with all registrants receiving 30-day replay access to conference sessions.As households across the nation navigate furloughs, job instability, and rising costs, churches are stepping forward with tangible support. Through rent assistance, food distribution, job-readiness programs, and prayer-centered care, congregations are responding to immediate needs while working toward long-term, system-based solutions. Being the Church 2026 continues that mission — equipping believers and faith leaders to bring both compassion and strategy to communities most impacted by economic uncertainty.Members of the press are invited to schedule interviews about the 2026 Being the Church One-Day Conference ahead of the event, and to attend for on-site coverage. Media access requests can be directed to admin@wmbcdc.org or (202) 232-1120.Early registration is open now through November 16, 2025, at www.wmbcdc.org/beingthechurch2026. About Walker Memorial Baptist ChurchWalker Memorial Baptist Church, founded in 1891, is a prayerful congregation, walking in the spirit, and bringing souls to Christ. Situated in the U Street Corridor since 1906, Walker Memorial is a beacon of faith and community impact. With a rich history and a commitment to transformative leadership, the church continues to serve as a spiritual home for its members and a force for positive change in the community. For more information, visit https://www.wmbcdc.org

