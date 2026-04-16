Awards By Walsh's Receives APA Large Business Retailer of the Year Award

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Industry recognition honors decades of excellence in awards, engraving, apparel, and promotional products in Cohoes and throughout the Capital District.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards By Walsh’s Receives APA 2026 Large Business Retailer of the Year Award

Industry recognition honors decades of excellence in awards, engraving, apparel, and promotional products in Cohoes and throughout the Capital District.

Awards By Walsh’s is proud to announce it has been named the recipient of the APA 2026 Large Business Retailer of the Year Award, a distinguished honor recognizing outstanding achievement, leadership, and service within the awards and personalization industry.

Since 1988, Awards By Walsh’s and Creative Marketing has built a powerful reputation for quality and professionalism in the trophy, awards, screen printing, embroidery, uniforms, apparel, and promotional items industry. For four decades, the company has proudly served the Capital District and beyond, delivering exceptional recognition products and branded merchandise for businesses, schools, organizations, sports teams, and community groups.

This award marks a major milestone for the company and reflects its long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, customer care, and innovation. Known for offering some of the finest promotional products in Cohoes, Awards By Walsh’s continues to help customers elevate their brands, celebrate achievements, and create lasting impressions with custom products tailored to their needs.

The Awards and Personalization Association (APA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting businesses in the awards, engraving, and personalization markets. APA provides education, networking, professional development, and industry recognition to businesses that demonstrate excellence and help move the industry forward. Receiving this award is especially meaningful because it comes from a respected industry association that recognizes the highest standards in service, quality, and performance.

The APA 2026 Large Business Retailer of the Year Award is a significant honor because it highlights companies that not only excel in day-to-day operations but also make a lasting impact on their customers and communities. For Awards By Walsh’s, this recognition reinforces the company’s role as a trusted regional leader in custom awards, branded apparel, and top-rated engraving near me search results for customers looking for quality and reliability.

“We are extremely proud and truly honored to be named Large Business Retailer of the Year.

This achievement reflects the dedication, passion, and hard work of our incredible employees who make excellence possible every single day’ said owner Steve Pesta, I am deeply thankful for their commitment to outstanding customer service and for consistently going above and beyond for the communities we serve. Most importantly, we are grateful to our loyal customers for their trust and support, and this recognition belongs to all of you.”

As Awards By Walsh’s looks to the future, the company remains committed to delivering outstanding products and personalized service to customers across the region.

Awards By Walsh’s

Cohoes, NY

Phone: 518-235-6362

Email: awardsbywalsh.ny@gmail.com

Website: https://www.awardsbywalsh.com/

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