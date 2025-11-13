Judge Erred in Staying Disciplinary Hearing Pending Outcome of Civil Lawsuit—C.A.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge erred in ordering that the University of Southern California await the outcome of a lawsuit against it before resuming disciplinary proceedings against a student who allegedly engaged in disorderly conduct in his confrontations with another tenant in off-campus housing, including throwing a glass at him, Div. Five of the Court of Appeal for this district held yesterday.

