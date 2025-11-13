Construction Underway for Supportive Housing in Queens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a development that will add 50 units of affordable housing in the Jamaica area of Queens, including 30 units to serve New Yorkers living with serious mental illness. The project to build ‘The Morgan’ resulted from a $32.5 million investment — including $12.4 million through the State Office of Mental Health (OMH) — and is part of Governor Hochul’s effort to expand specialized housing throughout New York.

“We are fully committed to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to affordable housing, including the most vulnerable among us,” Governor Hochul said. “The Morgan will offer much-needed support and dignified housing for individuals living with serious mental illness, providing them with services so they may remain safely and stably housed in the Jamaica area of Queens.”

Transitional Services for New York is developing The Morgan and will create 30 units with supportive services, including case managers, around-the-clock staff, and other services, such as skill development, conflict management and harm reduction, community and social integration, and peer support. The project will also include 20 units of affordable housing serving those earning at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

The project is receiving $12.4 million through OMH capital funding secured as part of Governor Hochul's landmark $1 billion investment in mental health initiatives and housing, with DASNY assistance at loan closing in anticipation of future long-term financing. Additional investments include approximately $7 million through Homes and Community Renewal’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, $4 million through the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, and $7 million through New York City’s Housing Preservation & Development Supportive Housing Loan Program.

The project will demolish a vacant house and construct an eight-story, 31,218-square foot building, including a library/computer area, an outdoor terrace, laundry room, recreation space, and garden. The Morgan will be an all-electric, energy-efficient space that incorporates active design features, and with free Wi-Fi for all tenants.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “By providing stable housing for New Yorkers living with serious mental illness, we can create an environment where they can live and thrive in their community. The Morgan will help individuals access supportive services and continue their journey toward recovery. This project represents Governor Hochul’s ongoing investments to strengthen mental health care and provide safe, affordable housing for all.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The permanent supportive housing units being created as part of this development will provide individuals not only with a safe, affordable place to live, but with easy access to services to help them overcome barriers that may have contributed to them experiencing homelessness. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and our State partners for their recognition that more than brick and mortar is needed to provide stable housing for some of our most vulnerable fellow New Yorkers.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Our $7 million investment is helping to provide 50 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes that will help the Jamaica community thrive. We thank our partners for their dedication and look forward to seeing this project progress.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is honored to support Governor Hochul's efforts to expand specialized housing for New Yorkers living with mental illness. Throughout financing assistance and construction oversight, we're helping ensure The Morgan provides the stable, dignified housing that individuals need to thrive in their community.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Southeast Queens has been home to several transitional services facilities, and I am happy to welcome permanence and stability into our community to those ready to graduate to independent living. This project helps address one of the biggest gaps in our mental health and housing systems, creating stable, permanent places for people to transition into. Too many New Yorkers complete treatment or supportive programs only to find there is nowhere appropriate for them to successfully and safely continue their development. By expanding housing paired with on-site services, we are giving individuals a real path forward and giving families peace of mind. I’m grateful to see this project advancing in Southeast Queens and look forward to the stability it will bring to our community.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “In Queens, we understand that supportive housing is a lifeline. It’s how we care for our neighbors who need stability, compassion, and a fair chance to rebuild their lives. The Morgan continues that proud tradition. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for investing in real safety for Queens and expanding the mental health services New Yorkers have long deserved. When we talk about treating mental health, we have to commit to the full picture. That’s housing, dignity, and the holistic support that truly empowers people to heal and thrive.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Investments in affordable housing and assistance for people living with mental illnesses are needed now more than ever. Providing New Yorkers with the opportunity to live independently fulfilling lives with affordable housing shows where our priorities lie, and that’s with the people. ‘The Morgan’ will not only replace a vacant property; it will create a community that allows New Yorkers living with mental illness to reside safely with access to the services they need. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued support of mental health care and investment in specialized housing across New York.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Supportive housing helps individuals living with mental illness build stability and independence. Projects like The Morgan are more than new buildings — they offer hope and opportunity for people who deserve the opportunity to thrive in their communities. By expanding access to safe, affordable, and supportive housing, we’re improving our mental health system and building a stronger network of support for those who need it.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, “Housing that is both affordable and accessible is essential to the well-being of our community. It is vital that we take care of all New Yorkers and provide them with the assistance that they need. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to mental healthcare and supportive housing.”

OMH has been aggressively expanding specialized housing, including 1,276 new units associated with Governor Hochul’s mental health initiative, with an additional 2,224 housing units under development. This includes 500 new community residence-single room occupancy units, 750 supportive housing-single room occupancy units, and 900 short-term transitional residential units designed to help New Yorkers living with mental illness reside safely within their community.