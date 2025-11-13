AG Nick Brown launches Worker Rights Unit to enforce protections, fight exploitation

Attorney General Nick Brown today announced the creation of a Worker Rights Unit to lead the effort to uphold Washington state’s nation-leading worker protections and address wage theft.

“Our office’s new Worker Rights Unit will be able to support the working people of our state, as they face increasing challenges to maintain quality jobs and an affordability crisis,” Brown said. “National studies show that employers steal as much as $50 billion a year from workers. This unit will fight to even the playing field for Washington workers and hold corporations accountable that exploit their workers.”

At the federal level, there has been a systematic dismantling of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and an abandonment of any pretense of protecting workers. The current administration has defanged and defunded enforcement of wage laws, ended enforcement of the minimum wage for federal contractors, and cut 20% of DOL staff. They are giving a green light to bad actors to exploit their workers, but Washington state will step up to fill the gap.

“Washington’s labor movement has fought hard to ensure our state’s laws protect all working people. But laws are only as good as their enforcement. Too often, bad bosses use their power to deny workers their rights,” said Washington State Labor Council President April Sims. “We’re heartened to see Attorney General Nick Brown stand up a unit dedicated to ensuring workers are paid the wage they’ve earned, are able to exercise their rights, and are respected on the job. The hardworking people of Washington deserve nothing less.”

Washington has some of the nation’s strongest laws protecting workers, including the nation’s second-highest minimum wage, requirements for paid overtime for all workers (including agricultural workers), protections from pregnancy-related discrimination, heat protections for outdoor workers, and protections against retaliation.

However, these laws are only effective if they are robustly and consistently enforced. To support the mission of the new Unit, the AG’s office will also be partnering with legislators on proposals for the 2026 session to provide tools to make investigations by the AG’s office more efficient and to add new protections for immigrant workers.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) and the Seattle City Office of Labor Standards (OLS) play critical roles enforcing many labor standards. The new Worker Rights Unit at the Attorney General’s Office will collaborate with L&I and OLS with an emphasis on cases with low- and moderate-income workers who might be reluctant to use the complaint process available at L&I due to fear of retaliation, fear which may be particularly intense in the current national climate.

“As the federal government deliberately weakens workplace protections and defunds labor enforcement, Attorney General Brown has sent a strong message that Washington remains committed to ensuring every worker’s rights are upheld,” said Danielle Alvarado, Executive Director of Working Washington. “This new dedicated unit makes clear we will never abandon our vision of a just economy and the right of workers to fight for what we deserve. We’re proud to partner with the AG to make that vision a reality.”

Wage theft is a particularly common violation of workers’ rights. There are many methods of wage theft: Workers are paid less than the minimum wage, prevented from taking lunch or mandatory breaks, have tips withheld, do not receive overtime pay, are misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees, or are not paid at all. Regardless of the method, wage theft is squarely against the law. Trends show wage theft disproportionately impacts women, immigrants, and people of color.

“Wage theft is rampant in the construction industry. A recent study estimated that the underground economy costs Washington construction workers $142.6 million in unpaid wages each year,” said Executive Secretary of the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council Heather Kurtenbach. “The Attorney General's Office has been a great partner working to hold scofflaw employers accountable. We are incredibly excited to work collaboratively with the new Worker Rights Unit to further combat wage theft and protect workers.”

L&I and OLS have done important and meaningful work in this field. But the current system doesn’t do enough to protect workers from wage theft and other forms of exploitation. The Worker Rights Unit will change the equation by bringing horsepower to this fight and filing worker protection cases that get justice for workers.

The new Worker Rights Unit will also collaborate with other divisions within the AG’s office who work on worker safety, the environment, and civil rights to ensure the full power of the Attorney General’s Office is working to protect Washingtonians’ rights at work. More than 12 other state attorneys general operate dedicated units focused on affirmative litigation on workers’ rights.

The office is currently hiring for a Unit Chief for the Worker Rights Unit. The new Unit Chief will be at the forefront of cutting-edge labor enforcement work that has a direct, measurable impact on the lives of Washington workers and the Attorney General is encouraging internal and external candidates to apply by November 30.

