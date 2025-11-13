Start.io Unveils New Data on Multilingual Mobile Users Ahead of the 2026 Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Analysis shows Spanish as the dominant secondary language across U.S. states, with a strong overlap between Bad Bunny superfans and football enthusiasts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Start.io , a leading advertising platform powered by real-time mobile audiences, today released new insights revealing how multilingualism is shaping digital life in the United States. The study arrives as anticipation builds for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. This cultural moment highlights the growing intersection of language, fandom, and entertainment.According to Start.io’s analysis of anonymized mobile data from millions of devices , approximately 11% of Americans now use two or more keyboard languages on their smartphones, up from 9% just 18 months earlier. Spanish remains by far the most common secondary language, particularly in states such as Texas, Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado, where more than 70% of dual-language users have Spanish keyboards installed.Beyond language trends, Start.io also examined cultural overlap across fandoms. The analysis found an estimated 3.3 million Bad Bunny superfans in the U.S., with 1.4 million of them also categorized as American football enthusiasts. This indicates a significant portion of the Super Bowl audience will be cheering both for the music and the game.“Our data reflects what we see happening culturally: The U.S. is becoming more multilingual, more interconnected, and more expressive in how people communicate and engage,” said Ravit Ross, Start.io's Chief Revenue Officer. “From language to fandom, mobile behavior provides a real-time view into how communities form around shared passions. That’s invaluable context for brands trying to connect authentically with diverse audiences.”As multilingualism grows and cultural fandoms converge, Start.io’s findings underscore how data-driven insights can illuminate evolving audience dynamics to help marketers design campaigns that resonate across languages, borders, and experiences.For additional insights or to explore Start.io’s audience intelligence solutions, visit www.start.io

