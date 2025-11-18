Fasoo Strengthens Screen Security and Audit Controls to Deter Unauthorized Actions in Semiconductor Supply Chains

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - As the semiconductor industry accelerates global collaboration and complex supply chain operations, sensitive design and process data are increasingly exposed, not just through files, but through screens.

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, warns that unsecured screens have become a blind spot in protecting semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and operational integrity.

“Protecting what’s displayed on screen is now an essential part of safeguarding semiconductor IP,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo. “By integrating screen protection and activity visibility into daily workflows, organizations can move from reactive control to proactive resilience, securing innovation at every layer of the value chain.”

While traditional security tools protect stored or shared files, the industry continues to face growing data from exposed screens. Engineers viewing CAD/EDA layouts, operators monitoring yield dashboards, and suppliers accessing systems remotely all create potential breach points. Once sensitive visuals appear on a screen, they can be lost through screenshots, photos, or unauthorized screen sharing, often without detection or traceability.

Fasoo’s screen security solutions address these challenges by blocking unauthorized screen capture, applying persistent watermarks, and maintaining detailed activity logs that record viewing and capture attempts. These capabilities provide visibility and accountability across both on-premise and remote environments, ensuring that any attempt to capture or redistribute sensitive visual information is prevented or immediately traceable.

By extending protection from files to the screens, Fasoo is strengthening its leadership in data-centric security and driving broader adoption across the semiconductor ecosystem. This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to enabling secure innovation across the value chain, protecting high-value IP assets, enhancing compliance readiness, and supporting the industry’s digital resilience.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-smart-screen/.

