ASU Launches Next Generation Service Corps Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Arizona State University initiated its Next Generation Service Corps (NGSC) in 2015, it was with a cohort of 86 students. Now, the program serves thousands.

The NGSC is an undergraduate leadership development program that emphasizes public service leadership. Ten years on, with the program and its mission more salient than ever, ASU has launched the Next Generation Service Corps (NGSC) Center, a national hub for universities implementing the Next Generation Service Corps program model. The new center was publicly announced this month.

The center, housed within Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, provides partner institutions with tailored program development assistance, member retreats, training workshops and ongoing assistance to strengthen public service pathways for students across the country.

Brett Hunt, founding executive director of the ASU Public Service Academy, said the center is a natural evolution for the NGSC. When it was initiated 10 years ago, the NGSC was a prototype undergraduate leadership development program that engaged students from across majors in cross-sector leadership courses, internships and hands-on experiences that enhanced the student experience and connected them more deeply to the ideals of service. In its second phase, ASU, in partnership with the Volcker Alliance, shared the model and best practices with peer universities looking to expand public service learning experiences to undergraduates and fostered a national network – a community of practice – that now includes 27 universities across 20 states.

“As we celebrate 10 years of work across these two phases, we are poised to enter the next phase with the Next Generation Service Corps Center,” said Hunt, now the center’s executive director. “The new center aims to understand what we have built and how we can support schools as they explore, design and sustain their own programs.”

Working directly with administrators and educators at partner universities, the NGSC Center will help establish and enhance programs that prepare students from all majors to become leaders committed to serving the public good. From initial program design to long-term sustainability planning, the center offers resources, expertise and networking opportunities that enable each institution to adapt the NextGen Service model to their own campus culture and community needs.

The NGSC Center builds on the success of the NGSC program, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on Nov. 14 with a dinner for current students, alumni and community partners. Over the past decade, the NGSC has continued to grow, adapt and inspire, demonstrating its commitment to preparing future leaders for public service, an enduring mission that will carry forward well beyond this milestone. “The vision laid out for the Next Generation Service Corps 10 years ago has been brought to life by the hundreds of passionate students and alumni, dedicated faculty and staff, and committed community partners who have believed in the power of young people to transform society for good,” said Kim Baldwin, director of the ASU Public Service Academy’s Next Generation Service Corps. “Now with over 450 current students following in the footsteps of our nearly 700 graduates, we are thrilled to celebrate the positive impact of their collective efforts across the public, private, nonprofit and military sectors of our local, national and global communities.”

Hunt said, “With our partners at the Volcker Alliance, we are incredibly excited about the impact we can make at scale nationally.”

About the ASU Next Generation Service Corps:

The ASU Next Generation Service Corps is an undergraduate leadership development program in which students are armed with the courage to cross sectors, connect networks, and ignite action for the greater good. Students in the program complete a Certificate in Cross Sector Leadership, three internships, and various service and leadership experiences in addition to their program of study. It is part of the ASU Public Service Academy. Learn more at psa.asu.edu/next-generation-service-corps.

About the Volcker Alliance:

The Volcker Alliance is a nonprofit founded in 2013 by former Federal Reserve Board chairman Paul A. Volcker, dedicated to advancing his vision of an empowered public sector workforce. It promotes innovation in public service education, empowers rising leaders toto build the democracy of our future, and connects talent to city, state and federal government jobs. Learn more at www.volckeralliance.org.

