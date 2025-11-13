ICTI Unveils Institutional-Grade Tokenization Platform — Ready for Demonstration

A fully on-chain, interoperable and compliant infrastructure that unites issuance, settlement, compliance, and oversight within a single programmable ecosystem.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICTI, a next-generation fintech company building the digital infrastructure for institutional tokenization, announced today that its fully on-chain tokenization platform is now ready for demonstration.ICTI’s platform represents a breakthrough in compliant, scalable and interoperable digital asset infrastructure, designed to meet the demands of institutional finance. It enables real-world assets to be issued, traded and managed entirely on-chain — with embedded compliance, lifecycle automation and real-time oversight.A $30 Trillion OpportunityTokenization is driving the next evolution of finance. By 2030, the market for tokenized assets is projected to exceed $30 trillion. Yet, today’s financial systems still run on decades-old, fragmented infrastructure, costing the industry over $750 billion annually just to maintain.Current tokenization platforms lack the scalability, compliance, security, and interoperability needed for true institutional adoption. Their reliance on bridges, oracles, and external databases introduces latency, cost, and single points of failure — undermining performance and trust.What Sets ICTI Apart• Full On-Chain Intelligence: Self-executing smart contracts autonomously manage issuance, settlement, compliance and lifecycle events.• Compliance Built-In: KYC/AML, investor limits, and regulatory rules are embedded directly in the token architecture — not added later.• Secure Interoperability: Native integration across blockchains and legacy financial systems — without vulnerable bridges or oracles.• Regulatory-Grade Governance: Real-time auditability and programmable oversight at the token level.• Built for Scale & Security: Powered by chain-key cryptography and a decentralized governance system, delivering high performance and tamper-proof security — a foundation built for scale.Redefining Financial Infrastructure“ICTI is building the foundation for the next era of institutional finance,” said Jason Dobbs, CEO & Co-founder, ICTI. “We’re not just digitizing assets — we’re redefining how markets operate, settle, and scale in a programmable and compliant digital environment.”Demo Now AvailableICTI’s platform is now available for private demonstrations to qualified partners and investors. The demo highlights real-world tokenization scenarios and asset lifecycle orchestration.For more information or to request a demo, visit www.icti.io About ICTIICTI is the first platform purpose-built for institutional-grade tokenization — a fully on-chain, interoperable and compliant infrastructure that enables the next evolution of digital finance. It unites issuance, settlement, compliance, and oversight within a single programmable ecosystem — secure by design and engineered for scale.Media InquiriesJohn Stewart - jstewart@icti.io

