Texas-Based Third Coast Learning Redefines Workforce Upskilling with Digital Foundations Series Launch

The Digital Foundations Series merges innovation and design to deliver scalable, high-impact workforce training. Third Coast Learning Logo

A bold, evidence-based approach to workforce training—interactive, adaptable, and built to evolve with technology itself.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Coast Learning LLC , a Texas-based learning innovation and workforce development consultancy, has announced the launch of its Digital Foundations Series , a browser-based professional learning ecosystem designed to make digital upskilling accessible, engaging, and results-driven. The full series will debut in early 2026, with early-adopter enrollment now open for organizations seeking to elevate workforce digital fluency.Founded by Renée Richter , a learning engineer and executive leader with more than three decades of experience in workforce development and instructional systems design, Third Coast Learning specializes in scalable, evidence-based solutions that merge technology and human performance.“For too long, online training has been synonymous with static slides and disengaged learners,” said Renée Richter, Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Third Coast Learning. “The Digital Foundations Series breaks that mold. These are immersive, browser-based courses rich in multimedia, simulation, and interactivity—crafted to keep learners active, not passive.”Built on a proprietary consulting and design framework, the Digital Foundations Series integrates learning engineering principles with modern cloud-based delivery. Each client implementation is customized to organizational needs and workforce context, while retaining the scalability and flexibility of an enterprise-ready e-learning platform.The program offers three curated bundles—Digital Literacy Essentials, Workplace Digital Fluency, and Small Business Digital Toolkit—each targeting a specific segment of the workforce. Course modules emphasize real-world application, interactive decision-making, and scenario-based learning designed to drive measurable skill adoption.“Our clients don’t want content—they want transformation,” Richter added. “These courses are built to help organizations close skill gaps, increase adaptability, and thrive in an economy that demands continuous digital evolution.”Early-access partners gain pilot pricing, onboarding support, and usage analytics to measure engagement and outcomes. Engineered for inclusion, the series delivers interactive, multimedia learning accessible to all users—responsive, readable, and built to remove digital barriers.For partnership or enrollment inquiries, visit https://thirdcoastlearning.com/digital-foundations or contact the media representative below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.