Menopause Cooling Wearable Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company's Menopause Cooling Wearable Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Menopause Cooling Wearable Market?

The market for wearable menopause cooling devices has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $1.29 billion in 2024, jumping to $1.47 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Factors contributing to the historic growth include heightened awareness about managing health during menopause, an increase in common menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, a growing preference among consumers for personalized and private solutions, increasing endorsements from healthcare professionals for wearable devices to manage symptoms, and the heightened availability of innovative and affordable cooling wearables.

The market for menopause cooling wearables is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $2.46 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth in the forecasted period is credited to a growing awareness of menopause health, heightened health and wellness consciousness among women, proliferation of cutting-edge product designs, increased collaborations between technology firms and healthcare providers, and heightened investment in wearable technology research. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in nanotechnology-based cooling, sophisticated integration of biometric sensors, innovation in fabric-cooling systems, incorporation of cloud-based health analytics, and progress in wearable miniaturization.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Menopause Cooling Wearable Market?

The menopause cooling wearable market is projected to expand due to an increasing number of women experiencing menopause. Menopause, a natural biological event marking the cessation of a woman's menstrual cycles due to the ovaries no longer producing hormones, has grown more common due to increased life expectancy. With women living far beyond their reproductive years, a larger section of the population is now undergoing the menopausal transition and its associated health impacts. Menopause cooling wearables provide ongoing temperature relief, alleviating hot flashes and night sweats for improved comfort and life quality during the menopausal transition. The National Library of Medicine, a US journal, stated in December 2023 that about 1.3 million women in the United States start menopause each year, most often between the ages of 45 and 56. The escalating frequency of menopause, therefore, propels the growth of the menopause cooling wearable market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Menopause Cooling Wearable Market?

Major players in the Menopause Cooling Wearable Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sony Group Corporation

• Oura Health Oy

• WHOOP Inc.

• Eight Sleep Inc.

• TechNiche International

• KULR Technology Group Inc.

• Amira Health Inc.

• Embr Wave Inc.

• Fria LLC

• Menopod

What Are The Top Trends In The Menopause Cooling Wearable Industry?

Leading organizations in the menopause cooling wearable market are emphasizing the progression of technology including AI-driven wearables for managing hot flashes as a means of improving user comfort, customizing cooling treatments, and stepping up real-time symptom tracking for holistic menopause care. AI-guided wearables dedicate themselves to overseeing physiological signals through artificial intelligence and timely recognition or preemption of hot flashes while distributing precise cooling or comfort via adaptive technologies to enhance relief and life quality for women experiencing menopause. For example, in January 2024, Amira Health Inc., a US-based healthcare tech startup, introduced an AI-enhanced hot flash treatment product that employs cutting-edge technology to track and address symptoms in real-time, providing individualized comfort for women navigating menopause, integrating intelligent sensing and adjustable cooling for increased comfort and quality of life, marking a significant advancement in menopause care. The goal of this product launch is to advance menopause care through the use of AI in delivering immediate, tailored relief, and to ease everyday life for women.

What Segments Are Covered In The Menopause Cooling Wearable Market Report?

The menopause cooling wearablemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Necklaces, Bracelets, Patches, Vests, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Active Cooling, Passive Cooling, Phase Change Materials, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Hot Flash Relief, Night Sweats, Daily Wear, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Homecare, Hospitals And Clinics, Others End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Necklaces: Smart Cooling Necklaces, Temperature-Regulating Necklaces, Phase-Change Material Necklaces, Gel-Based Cooling Necklaces

2) By Bracelets: Smart Cooling Bracelets, Thermal Regulation Bracelets, Sensor-Integrated Bracelets, Rechargeable Cooling Bracelets

3) By Patches: Hydrogel Cooling Patches, Phase-Change Cooling Patches, Herbal Infused Cooling Patches, Adhesive Thermal Relief Patches

4) By Vests: Battery-Operated Cooling Vests, Phase-Change Material Vests, Smart Temperature-Controlled Vests, Moisture-Wicking Cooling Vests

5) By Other Product Types: Cooling Scarves, Handheld Cooling Devices, Cooling Towels, Portable Air Circulators

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Menopause Cooling Wearable Market?

For the year specified in the Menopause Cooling Wearable Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecasted period. The report incorporates a comprehensive geographical analysis that includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

