Incident And Emergency Management Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

incident and emergency management market analysis

The Business Research Company's Incident And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $181.96 billion in 2024 to $208.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Incident And Emergency Management market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and specialized regional providers. Companies are focusing on advanced emergency response solutions, AI-enabled incident detection systems, and integrated communication and command platforms to strengthen operational resilience and improve crisis coordination. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships

Which Market Player Is Leading the Incident And Emergency Management Market?

According to our research, Honeywell International Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Industrial Automation division of the company is partially involved in the incident and emergency management market growth, provides the automation solutions, including process technologies and industrial control systems, catering to various industries to enhance efficiency and productivity

How Concentrated Is the Incident And Emergency Management Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse solution landscape, shaped by complex technological demands, varying regional safety regulations, and the growing need for interoperable, scalable, and trusted emergency response systems. Leading vendors such as Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, AT&T Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) maintain a competitive edge through integrated command-and-control platforms, advanced communication systems, and long-standing institutional trust. Meanwhile, companies like Siemens AG, NEC Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Esri Inc., and Everbridge Inc. continue to gain traction by serving specialized operational needs across public safety, infrastructure protection, and real-time situational intelligence. As governments and enterprises accelerate investments in disaster preparedness, digital emergency management, and multi-agency coordination, the market is expected to witness increased consolidation, ecosystem partnerships, and technology-driven differentiation among major player.

• Leading companies include:

o Honeywell International Inc. (2%)

o Motorola Solutions Inc. (2%)

o Lockheed Martin Corp. (2%)

o AT&T Inc. (2%)

o International Business Machine Corp. (1%)

o Siemens AG (1%)

o NEC Corp (1%)

o Eaton Corporation plc (1%)

o Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute) Inc. (0.4%)

o Everbridge Inc. (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Honeywell International Inc., The Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Collins Aerospace, International Business Machines Corporation, Esri Inc., Alert Technologies, The Response Group, Everbridge Inc., Juvare, Haystax Technology Inc., Veoci, RapidDeploy, Singlewire Software, Rave Mobile Safety, Regroup Mass Notification, CrisisGo, Agility Recovery, Everstream Analytics, Witt O'Brien's, LogicGate, Johnson Controls International plc, AT&T Inc., Everbridge, OnSolve, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Palantir Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., RTX Corporation and Genasys Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Early Warning Network, Codan Communications, Protecht Group Holdings Pty Ltd, EHang Holdings Limited, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., NTT DATA Corporation, S-One Co., Ltd., Samsung SDS Co., Ltd., LG CNS Co., Ltd., KT Corporation and Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: 3tc Software, Motorola Solutions Inc, Monava GmbH, Siemens AG, Bosch Building Technologies GmbH and Thales Group are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: AROBS Engineering spol. s r.o., T-SOFT a.s., Iturri Poland Sp. z o.o., RUBEZH Group of Companies and Juvare LLC are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Johnson Controls International plc, Schneider Electric SE, Grupo Chapelco S.A., Securitas Argentina S.A., Verisure Brasil S.A., Viettel Peru S.A. (Bitel), Aseva Seguridad S.A., Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Motorola Solutions do Brasil Ltda., Everbridge Brasil Tecnologia Ltda., Gesintel S.A. and G4S Perú S.A. are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-powered platforms in incident detection and response are improving incident detection and response times.

• Example: Disaster Tech PRATUS (February 2025) assigns centralized decision support, real-time information sharing, cross-agency collaboration, and comprehensive training/exercise management to strengthen operational readiness and resilience.

• These innovative organizations effectively manage crises, enhance business continuity, and coordinate response activities securely across all devices

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching strategic partnerships to expand business operations and market reach

• Enhancing investment in real-time situational awareness and communication systems

• Focusing on integrated emergency notification and multi-agency coordination

• Leveraging AI-driven analytics and cloud platforms for scalable crisis management

