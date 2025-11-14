Ergobaby and Tula Announce Exclusive Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offers

Omni Dream Baby Carrier by Ergobaby

Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Ergobaby and Tula products offer premium comfort and style for hands-free parenting this holiday season.

Children being carried could see the world as well as the grown-ups and get accustomed to their environment, and when they start to walk they are already familiar with it, psychologically speaking.” — Maria Montessori

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Ergobaby and Tula leaders in premium baby carriers designed for comfort and safety, are excited to announce the exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. From 20th November to 1st December 2025, parents and caregivers can enjoy exceptional discounts on the 2 brands popular range of baby carriers and accessories, making it easier than ever to support hands-free parenting with style and ease.Whilst our goal has always been to empower parents with quality baby carriers that enhance bonding and mobility, this holiday season, we want to give families the gift of comfort and convenience at a great value, so they can create even more special moments with their little ones.The Main Event – Black Friday & Cyber Monday - From 20th November 2025.From 20th November to 1st December 2025, families can save even more with extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers available across Amazon Europe and Ergobaby.eu/ co.uk and Tula.eu/co.ukTo make the most of the holiday season, products are at 30% off at Ergobaby:Omni Breeze & Omni Dream carriers (Amazon + Ergobaby.eu/co.uk)Lift Hip Seat Baby Carrier (Amazon + Ergobaby.eu/ co.uk)Metro+ & Metro+ Deluxe stroller (Amazon + Ergobaby.eu/ co.uk)3-in-1 Evolve High Chair (Amazon + Ergobaby.eu/ co.uk) LINK TO IMAGERY 1 : Ergobaby BF and CM offersTo make the most of the holiday season, products are at 40% off at Tula:Cotton Explore Prow Baby Carrier (Amazon + Ergobaby.eu/co.uk)Mesh Explore Olivia Baby Carrier (Amazon + Ergobaby.eu/co.uk) LINK TO IMAGERY 2 : Tula BF and CM OffersAvailability:Ergobaby and Tula promotions are available on Amazon Europe and Ergobaby.eu/co.uk & Tula.eu/co.uk from 20th November to 1st December 2025.For press inquiries, samples, or interviews, please contact:Sidonie Goldman email and Teams: sgoldman@ergobaby.co.uk M 07713 037555Notes to EditorsAbout ErgobabyThe #1 Premium Baby Carrier Brand Trusted by MillionsFor over 20 years, Ergobaby has led the way in premium ergonomic baby gear, loved by millions of parents around the world. From the very beginning, we’ve believed there’s magic in every parenting moment especially the messy, miraculous ones. That’s why our award-winning products are thoughtfully engineered for comfort, designed to make life with baby just a little easier, and crafted to support the bond that makes everything else possible.We’re more than just baby carriers. We offer a full range of premium baby essentials: strollers, bouncers, highchairs, sleep solutions, nursing pillows, and more.Designed and built with intention, backed by science and insights from health professionals such as paediatric orthopaedists and midwives, and shaped by valuable feedback from parents, our products are made to grow with your family.And with our ErgoPromise™ Lifetime Guarantee and commitment, you can feel confident in every carry, cuddle, and step. Because when parents thrive, babies do too.

