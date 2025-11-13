American Funding Solutions Named One of the Best Factoring Companies for Staffing Agencies in 2025

AFS is recognized as a top factoring company for staffing agencies in 2025, delivering competitive rates, no minimums, and flexible funding that powers growth.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Funding Solutions (AFS) has earned a spot as one of the Best Factoring Companies for Staffing Agencies in 2025.

This acknowledgement reflects AFS’s commitment to providing flexible, staffing-industry-centric invoice factoring solutions that empower agencies to manage payroll and grow with confidence.

In a competitive staffing market where agencies face delayed client payments while needing to run weekly payroll, cash-flow interruptions can pose serious operational risk. Invoice factoring allows staffing firms to convert outstanding invoices into immediate working capital without taking on debt.

This funding method is especially valuable in sectors with long payment terms — such as healthcare, manufacturing, or government contracting — where consistent payroll is essential. Factoring isn’t just a lifeline for cash-flow gaps; it’s a strategic growth tool for agencies that want to expand faster, fund larger contracts, and keep their workforce paid on time.

Staffing agencies depend on agility and steady cash flow to stay competitive. But when payments are delayed, even the strongest operations can hit roadblocks. Invoice factoring solves these challenges by providing fast, predictable funding designed specifically for the staffing industry.

AFS stands out by offering up to 90% advances, same-day approvals, no minimums, free client credit checks, and personalized service tailored for staffing agencies including healthcare, private security, and light industrial sectors.

Key Highlights of AFS’s Payroll Funding Program:

No minimum invoice volume required — ideal for new and growing agencies with fluctuating placements.

Up to 90% advance rates — giving agencies swift access to the majority of invoice value so payroll and operations stay steady.

Free client credit checks + staffing expertise — enabling smarter risk-management and faster activation for staffing clients.

Same-day approvals & funding — reducing the waiting time between invoice submission and cash delivery.

Flexible servicing across staffing verticals — including healthcare, private security, and light industrial.

Clients appreciate AFS’s quick approvals, same-day funding, and minimal paperwork, which make it easy to keep payroll running smoothly without long contracts or rigid requirements. The company’s focus on relationship-driven service provides staffing owners with both flexibility and peace of mind.

“Staffing agencies don’t just need funding; they need a partner who understands the rhythm of weekly payroll, multiple job sites and extended client payment cycles,” said Anna Aeschliman, Director of Growth at American Funding Solutions. “We’re proud to be recognized for our ability to deliver fast, tailored factoring for agencies of all sizes — especially growing firms that may not meet rigid minimums or legacy lender requirements.”

Many staffing firms struggle because they lack cash-flow flexibility — billing a client today doesn’t mean getting paid tomorrow. Invoice factoring removes that bottleneck by letting agencies sell invoices and receive immediate funds, thereby stabilizing payroll and enabling growth.

"Invoice factoring for staffing companies isn’t just about covering payroll — it’s a strategy for sustainable growth and opportunity. By partnering with a trusted provider like American Funding Solutions (AFS), agencies can maintain consistent cash flow, take on new contracts confidently, and focus on what they do best: connecting great talent with great employers.

Success comes from choosing a factoring partner who understands your goals and industry challenges. Start by requesting a personalized quote from AFS today — and see how quickly your cash flow can transform."

About American Funding Solutions (AFS):

Founded to serve the working-capital needs of staffing firms, AFS specializes in invoice factoring — converting outstanding client invoices into immediate capital so agencies can pay employees, cover margins, and invest in growth without incurring conventional debt. By focusing exclusively on staffing and related industries, AFS delivers funding with speed and flexibility. For more information, visit https://funding4you.com/

