Uplift Learning Solutions’ Mental Health First Aid Training Now Eligible for ETIP Funding

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uplift Learning Solutions is proud to announce that its Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training program for organizations has been approved for ETIP funding through the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

This approval allows businesses and organizations participating in the ETIP program to access Uplift’s MHFA training at reduced or subsidized rates, supporting workplace mental health education and employee well-being.

“Workplace mental health is more important than ever, and this funding opportunity helps organizations equip their employees with the skills to recognize and respond to mental health challenges safely and effectively,” said Melissa Leger, Founder of Uplift Learning Solutions. “We’re thrilled to make our training more accessible through the Chamber’s ETIP program.”

Uplift’s MHFA training is designed for managers, HR professionals, and employees across all levels to:

- Recognize early signs and symptoms of mental health challenges.

- Respond appropriately to colleagues in distress.

- Promote supportive workplace environments.

- Connect individuals to professional resources when needed.

Businesses interested in applying for ETIP funding can learn more by contacting Uplift Learning Solutions.

About Uplift Learning Solutions

Uplift Learning Solutions provides workplace training programs focused on mental health awareness, stress reduction, and employee well-being. By combining evidence-based approaches with practical tools, Uplift empowers organizations to create healthier, more resilient workplaces. While based in Chicago, Uplift offers training virtually and all over the United States.

About eTIP

The Employee Training Investment Program (ETIP) through the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce offers funding support to help businesses invest in employee training programs that improve workforce skills and overall organizational effectiveness.

