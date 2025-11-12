When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 13, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Food To Live Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Supergreens Powder Mix and Organic Moringa Leaf Powder

Company Announcement

Brooklyn, NY – Food To Live, of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its packaged Organic Moringa Leaf Powder (dried Moringa oleifera) and its Organic Supergreens Powder Mix distributed under the Food To Live brand that are in the following sizes:

ORGANIC MORINGA LEAF POWDER, in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 2 pound, 4 pound, 8 pound, 16 pound, and 44 pound bags.

ORGANIC SUPERGREENS POWDER MIX in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 1.5 pound, 3 pound, 6 pound, and 12 pound bags.

These products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled Organic Moringa Powder was distributed nationwide through both retail and wholesale channels. It was sold directly from Food To Live’s website and shipped to customers across the United States. The product was also available on third-party e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, Etsy, and eBay. In addition, bulk quantities from the affected lot were sold to food manufacturers and other businesses through Food To Live’s wholesale division.

“Organic Moringa Leaf Powder” and “Organic Supergreens Powder Mix” are packaged in plastic stand-up pouches of various sizes (ranging from 8 ounces to 44 pounds). Only packages with lot codes starting with “SO-69006” and ending with “SO-72558” (printed directly onto the back of the bag) are affected. No other Food To Live products and lots are involved in this recall.

This recall was initiated after the FDA notified Food To Live that a specific supplier lot of organic moringa powder tested positive for Salmonella and has been linked to an outbreak of salmonellosis. Multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this contaminated lot across several states (FDA and CDC are investigating these cases). Food To Live has immediately ceased distribution of this product.

We have suspended production and distribution of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder while we and the FDA continue to investigate the source and extent of the problem. Food To Live is working closely with the FDA to ensure all potentially unsafe product is removed from commerce.

Consumers who have purchased Food To Live Organic Moringa Powder or Food To Live Organic Supergreens Powder Mix with the lot codes mentioned above should not consume it. If you have the product, we urge you to dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For online purchases, you may contact Food To Live directly for a refund or replacement. Consumers with questions can call Food To Live at (718) 717-1029 during business hours (8:00 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday, or email recall@foodtolive.com for assistance. Media inquiries or requests for more information should be directed to the contact person listed above.

Food To Live takes food safety extremely seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers. Our company is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.

FDA Outbreak Advisory