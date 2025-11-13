Cancer Can’t Unveils Plans to Name New Patient Lodge 'Genova House'

Genova House, New Cancer Can't Lodge

Naming rights awarded, groundbreaking for lodging facility projected for March, 2026.

We are proud to help provide a house of hope and healing for these patients and their families.” — Mike Genova, Founder, Genova Foundation

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancer Can't has raised $6.2 million for its lodging facility, the Genova House , which will help ease the burden on cancer patients traveling to the Spokane area for treatment. Located near Kendall Yards, the Genova House will also offer long-term rentals through partnerships with local hospitals and medical providers. These collaborations will enable the facility to host patients with other acute medical conditions similar to cancer patients, providing comfortable, supportive accommodations while generating operating revenue.Cancer Can’t, a Spokane-based cancer foundation, has granted lodge naming rights to the Genova Foundation following its $750,000 donation to support the project. “This project made perfect sense to us,” said Mike Genova, Founder of the Genova Foundation. “Spokane is a hub for cancer care in our region, so many patients travel quite a distance. After a grueling day of treatment, the last thing they want to do is get in a car and drive several hours to get home, or spend the night in a sterile hotel room. We are proud to help provide a house of hope and healing for these patients and their families.”“We are so grateful to everyone who has helped this vision come to life,” said Becky Van Keulen, Cancer Can’t president and co-founder. Van Keulen founded the nonprofit with her late husband, Jonathan, who had bone cancer. They discovered there was no local non-profit focusing on the needs of adult cancer patients, so they started Cancer Can’t from Jonathan’s hospital room.While the initial fundraising goal of $6 million has been met, the organization is still seeking support for the lodge. “The costs of construction have increased since we first envisioned the project,” says Van Keulen. “We are projecting it will now take about $7 million to have the Genova House fully furnished and ready to open.” She notes that donations are still needed to wrap up construction as well as for items such as furnishings, appliances and landscaping.About Cancer Can’tCancer Can’t is a non-profit that empowers adult cancer patients and families in the Inland Northwest with resources and a supportive community so they can focus on healing, not the burden of cancer. The organization offers transportation to medical appointments, awards financial grants to cancer patients, and provides peer-led cancer support groups. Learn more at www.cancercant.com

