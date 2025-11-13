SWEET VALLEY RANCH ANNOUNCES $30,000 IN GRANTS FOR CUMBERLAND COUNTY NONPROFITS
Applications open through Nov. 21 for Sweet Valley Ranch’s Gives Back Program
We believe in the power of community and the impact of local nonprofits that serve Cumberland County.”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Valley Ranch – a 300-acre working farm and attraction – has opened applications for another round of its Gives Back Program, which will award a total of $30,000 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations serving Cumberland County. As the nonprofit sector continues to grapple with funding challenges, Sweet Valley Ranch’s program aims to support local initiatives addressing pressing community needs.
“We believe in the power of community and the incredible impact of local nonprofits that serve Cumberland County,” said Fred Surgeon, serial entrepreneur and founder of Sweet Valley Ranch. “Once again, we’re excited to provide funding that will help these organizations continue their important missions, and we look forward to supporting the growth and success of our neighbors.”
The $30,000 grant pool will be distributed across seven organizations with 501(c)(3) status – five nonprofits will be awarded $5,000 each, and two faith-based organizations will each receive $2,500. Interested individuals can visit https://www.sweetvalleyranchnc.com/gives-back to view the application and further details. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 21, with award winners being notified in early December and an award ceremony to follow.
Surgeon, alongside his wife Anita, established the Sweet Valley Ranch program in 2021 and has since awarded over $240,000 to more than 20 organizations serving Cumberland County. The grant announcement marks the latest milestone in the couple’s history of philanthropy, which also includes the David Surgeon Jr. Memorial Scholarship, established in honor of Fred’s late father.
About Sweet Valley Ranch
Sweet Valley Ranch is a family‑oriented farm and event venue located on over 300 acres in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Owned and operated by Fred & Anita Surgeon as a division of Surgeon & Associates, Inc., the ranch is home to more than 350 animals and blends agriculture, nature, animals and community activities into once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences.
Sweet Valley Ranch hosts a variety of seasonal attractions and events throughout the year, including Dinosaur World, Backwoods Terror Ranch, Springtime Adventures and the Festival of Lights. Additionally, it offers facilities for birthday parties, special events, retreat stays, farm tours and other outdoor adventures.
